Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and more ruled out for Mavs against Wolves Wednesday
The Timberwolves' first home game in a week will be against a very depleted Dallas Mavericks squad Wednesday night.
Dallas ruled out stars Luka Doncic (right ankle sprain) and Kyrie Irving (right thumb sprain) as well as rookie center Derek Lively II (broken nose) for Wednesday's game.
That's three of the Mavericks' top five scorers out. Dante Exum could make it four if he misses the game, which looks likely as Dallas listed the forward as doubtful due to right knee bursitis. Derrick Jones Jr. is also listed as doubtful due to a left wrist sprain.
If Exum and Jones miss as well, Dallas will be without five of their top six scorers, leaving just Tim Hardaway Jr. as the lone top scorer available.
Doncic averages 34.7 points per game while Kyrie is averaging 25.2 this season. Kyrie has missed the past four Dallas games due to the thumb injury while Jones and Exum have missed their last two games due to their injuries.
The Timberwolves meanwhile may be without Mike Conley again, as he is listed as questionable with left hamstring soreness.
Minnesota reclaimed first place in the Western Conference with Monday night's 107-101 win over the Thunder. Dallas are sitting seventh in the West and have won just two of their last six games.
Tip off between the Wolves and Mavs is set for 7:10 p.m. at Target Center.