2 Things We Learned About Timberwolves in Clutch Win vs. Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves struggled a bit with the New Orleans Pelicans, especially with their star player in the lineup.

Heading into Friday, the Pelicans with Zion Williamson healthy were 7-4 against the Wolves, who never seem to have many answers against the former first overall pick. Rudy Gobert doesn't quite have the foot speed, and Jaden McDaniels doesn't have the size. The best bet is to show him as many bodies as possible, which they were well-equipped to do and did so successfully.

Compounding on that is the fact that New Orleans had won four straight games, one of which against a fast-starting Memphis Grizzlies team—which makes this a nice eventual win for Minnesota. So what did we learn about the Wolves amongst all of the labels that found themselves onto this game?

1. A Winner in Clutch Time

Heading into Friday, the Wolves had posted their struggles in the winding moments of games. They were 20th in the league in clutch time net rating at -6.8, and it remained to be seen if the new group, specially sans Anthony Edwards, would be able to effectively navigate a clutch time scenario against a solid team.

The play that put a cap on it was a broken New Orleans sprint up the floor led by Jeremiah Fears. Looking like he had a free run to the basket with 1:50 left that would bring the Wolves' lead down to three, Jaden McDaniels came out of thin air and pinned the ball against the back rim.

Starting the break and ending up in Ayo Dosunmu's hands, the Wolves guard cashed a wing three: a five-point swing.

Jaden McDaniels monster block + staredown pic.twitter.com/AHvEDl9UUb — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 7, 2026

Everything seems to be intentional, and the dynamic guard play of LaMelo Ball completely changes the capabilities of the team down the stretch of games. Head Coach Chris Finch mentioned afterwards that the coaching staff is experimenting and trying new things around LaMelo with how efficient the offense that he creates is.

He so often draws two defenders either above the break or driving in the paint. With his court vision, and talent around him, finding the open guy leads to points more often than not. As the team continues to get more clutch time games under their belt, the ability of the person initiating the offense will continue to show as a stark contrast from previous seasons.

2. The Dosunmu-Ball Pairing is Full Speed Ahead

Watching the Wolves' lead guards on the floor together is similar to jazz;playing off of each other perfectly but in completely different styles. Dosunmu a no-nonsense driver of the basketball with a sharp decisiveness to his game that leaves defenses completely off balance. Ball? A free-wheeling gunslinger that has yet to see a shot distance or passing lane he doesn't wholeheartedly love.

On the floor together, the two got off to a rocky start, turning the ball over plenty against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an earlier season loss. Still clearly figuring each other out, the absence of Anhony Edwards has been an unexpected help in providing them a crash course in playing with each other. Now a few games in, the pair boasts a +12 net rating when on the floor together. When both are off the floor, the Wolves have a -34 net rating.

With teams aware of where Dosunmu is at all times and not willing to leave Ball alone, it leaves others wide open to seize their chances when it matters.

Trey Lyles driving dunk off the catch, created by LaMelo Ball + Ayo Dosunmu pic.twitter.com/ZIwUrDnZgL — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 7, 2026

The Wolves simply have too many weapons to leave someone, even without Edwards in the rotation. Previously, you could get by with leaving Kyle Anderson, or Mike Conley towards the end of his time with the Wolves. That's no longer the case, and while it's not, the backcourt will have plenty of opportunities.

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