How Timberwolves’ Starting Lineup Matches Up vs. Pelicans on Friday Night

The Minnesota Timberwolves have already shown they can handle some of the better teams in the Western Conference early this season. Now they get a matchup that should give them another opportunity to show the gap between themselves and a team still trying to figure things out.

Minnesota enters Friday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with a 6-3 record after beating the Houston Rockets 117-107 on Wednesday. New Orleans is 4-4 after beating the Utah Jazz 120-113 in its most recent game.

The Pelicans have some talented offensive players, led by Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray, but Minnesota's starting lineup has advantages in several areas that could make this a difficult matchup for New Orleans.

With LaMelo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga and Rudy Gobert expected to start for Minnesota, here is how the two starting lineups match up.

Scoring: Advantage Timberwolves

New Orleans has the highest-scoring individual player in this matchup in Zion Williamson, but Minnesota has the better overall scoring across the entirety of the roster.

Williamson is averaging 20.7 points per game, while Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.8 and Trey Murphy III is at 14.3. They are all legit players who can’t just be taken lightly, but Minnesota has way more guys they can lean on night in night out.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 17.3 points per game, Ayo Dosunmu is at 15.3 and LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.4. Jonathan Kuminga adds another 12.9 points per game, as well as streaky scoring off the bench in Bones Hyland who caught fire against the Rockets for 19 points.

The biggest difference is that Minnesota doesn't need one player to carry its offense.

Ball can create shots off the dribble, Dosunmu can attack closeouts, McDaniels has become a more reliable scoring option and Kuminga can put pressure on the rim. Gobert also gives Minnesota an efficient option around the basket.

Williamson is a major problem by himself, but Minnesota has more ways to hurt New Orleans.

Shooting: Advantage Timberwolves

This might be the biggest advantage Minnesota has in the matchup.

The Timberwolves are shooting 38% from three this season even without Anthony Edwards and making 15.1 threes per game. New Orleans is shooting a rough 31.7% from deep while making nine threes per game. That is a massive edge for the Wolves in this game.

LaMelo Ball obviously gives Minnesota a high-volume pull-up threat, while McDaniels, Dosunmu and Kuminga are efficient and can all punish defenses enough when they are left open. The Wolves also have enough shooting around Gobert to make it difficult for New Orleans to simply pack the paint.

Murphy is the Pelicans' biggest answer as a three-point shooter, and his presence would really give them a boost. He is probable for Friday after dealing with bilateral patella tendinopathy.

Even with a good shooter like Murphy playing, though, Minnesota has considerably more shooting throughout its lineup.

Playmaking: Advantage Timberwolves

The Pelicans have some capable creators, but Minnesota's starting lineup gives Ball more help.

Ball is averaging 6.3 assists per game, while Dosunmu is adding 3.6. McDaniels and Kuminga can also create offense when they attack closeouts, giving Minnesota several players who can make something happen after the initial action breaks down.

That is important against New Orleans because the Pelicans cannot simply focus their entire defense on Ball and getting the basketball out of his hands.

If Fears is matched up with Ball, Minnesota can make that matchup more difficult by putting the ball in Dosunmu's hands. If New Orleans switches onto a bigger player, Kuminga can attack the mismatch. McDaniels can also make the extra pass rather than forcing a shot. The wolves just have much more counters available in this matchup.

Defense: Advantage Timberwolves

This is the biggest difference between the two lineups.

Minnesota has the personnel to make New Orleans work for almost every good shot. McDaniels can take on one of the Pelicans' perimeter threats, while Gobert gives the Wolves a major safety net behind the defense.

That matters against Williamson more than almost anything else.

His best offense comes when he gets downhill and puts pressure on the rim. Gobert can sit behind the action and make those drives much more difficult without Minnesota having to send a second defender every time.

McDaniels also gives Minnesota the length to bother bigger wings, while Dosunmu can handle difficult perimeter assignments. The Pelicans have defensive talent, particularly with Herb Jones, but their starting lineup doesn't give them the same combination of size and rim protection.

Minnesota should be able to make New Orleans work much harder for points than the Pelicans can do on the other end.

Rebounding: Advantage Timberwolves

This could become another significant problem for New Orleans.

Gobert is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game, and he is surrounded by a group of athletic forwards and guards who can help finish possessions. McDaniels is averaging six rebounds per game, while Kuminga, Ayo and LaMelo all do a good job getting involved also.

The Pelicans are also without Yves Missi, who has been ruled out with a left knee contusion/bone bruise. That leaves Matković with an even bigger responsibility against Gobert.

Minnesota doesn't need to dominate the offensive glass to make this matter.

When Gobert controls the defensive glass, the Wolves can immediately get into transition and force New Orleans to defend before it gets its defense set. If Minnesota does a good job getting second chances on offense, it can put even more pressure on a Pelicans team that already has to worry about keeping the Wolves' three-point shooters contained.

The size difference gives Minnesota a clear advantage here.

Overall: Advantage Timberwolves

New Orleans' roster has enough talented players to make this game interesting, but the starting lineup even without Edwards still heavily favors Minnesota and is reflected in the odds.

New Orleans' best path is obvious. Zion has to consistently pressure the paint, Murphy needs to knock down shots and the Pelicans have to keep Ball from getting comfortable as a scorer and creator.

That is a lot to ask against a Minnesota team that has already shown how dangerous it can be when its defense and offense are both clicking.

The Pelicans have played well enough recently to earn respect, but this is a matchup where Minnesota should be able to impose its strengths from the beginning.

If the Timberwolves play anywhere close to the level they showed against Houston, they should have enough advantages to turn this into a comfortable win.

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