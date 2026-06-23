4 Players the Wolves Should Target With Their New Midlevel Exception

There are zero indications that the Timberwolves are going to make a move for another star to pair with Anthony Edwards, meaning Minnesota could be planning to play the 2026-27 season with Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid as the second and third scoring options.

It's risky, but if McDaniels can become what Scottie Pippen was to Michael Jordan, the Wolves could be fine. It could also blow up in their face and lead to Edwards demanding to be traded, but that's not worth worrying about until we see what the full roster looks like once team president Tim Connelly is done drafting, trading, and exploring free agency.

If the season started today, here's what the rotation might look like.

Position Starter Backup Third PG Ayo Dosunmu TJ Shannon SG Anthony Edwards Donte DiVincenzo* SF Jaden McDaniels Jaylen Clark PF Naz Reid Julian Phillips C Rudy Gobert Joan Beringer Rocco Zikarsky

I've got Shannon at point guard since head coach Chris Finch has publicly stated a belief in Shannon as the primary ball-handler alongside Edwards. That doesn't mean Shannon is the starting point guard, but it could mean he sees the floor alongside Edwards quite a bit.

Clearly, Minnesota has to consider bringing back Mike Conley, Bones Hyland, and even Kyle Anderson to fill out the depth chart. If they don't bring back those familiar names, they'll have to do smart work in the draft and free agency.

Free agency is where Minnesota has to maximize the non-taxpayer full midlevel exception worth $15.1 million that they secured when they traded Julius Randle to the Nets on Monday night.

Who will be willing to sign a contract with the Wolves for the MLE is a bit of a wild goose chase, but some interesting names could be available when teams are allowed to start negotiations at 5 p.m. CT on June 30. Four names really stand out, in my opinion.

Coby White

White is due to become an unrestricted free agent, and there will be plenty of competition if the Hornets don't re-sign him. Charlotte may work out a sign-and-trade with White before he hits free agency, but he's a point guard the Wolves would be wise to go after if he's available in free agency. ESPN's Bobby Marks predicted White could receive a deal somewhere in the ballpark of four years and $54 million, which is in line with the non-taxpayer MLE range for a multi-year contract.

Collin Sexton

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel has reported that Golden State has interest in using the full non-taxpayer MLE on Sexton. The 27-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds this season between the Hornets and Bulls, while shooting 48.5% overall and 40.1% from three. If Steve Kerr thinks Sexton can play on or off the ball next to Steph Curry, then the Wolves could easily do the same with Sexton next to Edwards.

Quentin Grimes

The 25-year-old would be an outstanding backup shooting guard. Grimes averaged 12.8 points and shot 38% from three with the 76ers in 2025-26. Marks has him projected to receive a two-year, $30 million deal, including a player option for 2027-28. "Barring a sign-and-trade, Grimes' suitors could be teams that have the $15 million non-tax midlevel exception," Marks said.

Rui Hachimura

Marks predicted Hachimura could get a MLE-like deal around four years and $64 million. He would be an incredible asset to back up Reid at power forward, giving the Wolves two incredible stretch fours to keep the offense flowing at all times.