The Wolves Continue to Bet Big on Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. Will It Pay Off?

The Timberwolves have made their first big moves of the offseason. Julius Randle was essentially traded to Brooklyn in a salary dump, and Ayo Dosunmu is re-signing with the team on a five-year, $112 million deal. It's clear that they're banking on improvements from Jaden McDaniels and Naz Reid. Here's why.

It's often hard to find out what's reporting and what are rumors these days, but it appears that Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had relative interest in being traded to the Wolves. He was finally dealt to the Miami Heat on Monday night, and it appears that the biggest reason why he's not on a plane to Minnesota is that the Wolves didn't want to part ways with McDaniels.

McDaniels is coming off his sixth season with the Wolves, where he averaged a career-high 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He shot 51.5% from the field, 41.2% from three and 83.5% from the free throw line. It was the best offensive season of his professional career, and he increased his scoring to 16.3 points per game in the postseason.

With Randle no longer on the team, the door is open for someone to emerge as the team's new No. 2 option, and McDaniels it might finally be time for McDaniels to do so. He will turn 26 this summer, and the Wolves need him to show why they hold him in such high regard.

In the same vein, Minnesota has doubled down on the development of Reid. A large reason why they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks two years ago was for cap flexibility to sign Reid to a long-term five-year, $125 million extension. With Randle out of the picture, Minnesota needs him to show improvement as well.

Reid averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game last season on 45.6% shooting from the field, 36.2% from three and 73.2% from the free throw line. He averaged a career-high 12.6 points per game in the postseason. He's now set to assume a starting role for the first time in his professional career next season at 27 years old.

You can poke holes in all the moves Minnesota has made since dealing Towns to New York, but there is an easy way to make it all worth it. The Wolves need McDaniels or Reid to make an All-Star game on their current contracts. They clearly valued keeping both players tied up long-term alongside Anthony Edwards, and they need to show why.

The Randle move has given Tim Connelly and the front office some flexibility to go after another player this offseason with the mid-level exceptions (MLE), but there are some doubts about whether or not that will actually happen.

McDaniels and Reid have both shown consistent improvements throughout their careers. They're now entering their prime years, and if they don't take the next step into becoming All-Star-level players soon, it might never happen.