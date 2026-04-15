5 Reasons to Believe the Timberwolves Can Knock Off the Nuggets
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In what has seemingly become a yearly tradition, the Minnesota Timberwolves are betting underdogs for their first-round series against the Nuggets. Here are five reasons to think Minnesota can pull off the upset and advance to the second round for the third consecutive season.
Minnesota has Anthony Edwards
The NBA is a star-driven league, and the Timberwolves have one of the best stars in the sport. Minnesota was 1-3 against Denver in the regular season, but Edwards missed one of the losses. He averaged 30.3 points per game in three games against the Nuggets this season. He has elevated his game for each of the last two postseasons, and Minnesota might need him to hit a whole new level this year if they want to advance to the next round.
Experience facing Nikola Jokic
Minnesota's defense on Jokic in the 2023-24 playoffs was a major reason why they were able to win the series. He averaged 3.4 turnovers and shot 22.9% from the field, but both teams now look very different. One thing that's still the same is the Wolves' coaching staff. Chris Finch is still joined by top assistants Micah Nori and Pablo Prigioni. Karl Anthony-Towns is no longer on the Timberwolves' sideline, but they will need to construct another great game plan to slow down the best big man in the league.
Ayo Dosunmu as the X-factor
It might be hard to find a bigger X-factor in this series than Dosunmu. You could argue Minnesota's front line against Jokic, but it seems inevitable that he will find success. Minnesota's advantage might be in other areas, and that starts with Dosunmu defending Jamaal Murray and the rest of Denver's backcourt. The Wolves will need their trade deadline acquisition to take things to another level in the first round.
Continuity
After back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, it's fair to think Minnesota has underachieved to some people's standards with the No. 6 seed. One advantage they do have is that their core is still mainly together from last year's team. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is the only major piece missing, and Dosumu has proven to be a worthy replacement. Having the same coaching staff and core group of players could be a recipe for success.
Bones Hyland revenge
If Hyland ends the series as one of Minnesota's most important players, things probably didn't go well for the Wolves. But an unexpected breakout game from a bench player is sometimes what swings a competitive playoff series. Hyland began his career in Denver for two seasons before being traded to the Clippers. While the Nuggets look a lot different now, this will be his first playoff series against his former team. Minnesota will need to find advantages anywhere it can, and a motivated Hyland would be a huge boost.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert