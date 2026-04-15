5 Reasons to Believe the Timberwolves Can Knock Off the Nuggets

In what has seemingly become a yearly tradition, the Minnesota Timberwolves are betting underdogs for their first-round series against the Nuggets. Here are five reasons to think Minnesota can pull off the upset and advance to the second round for the third consecutive season.

Minnesota has Anthony Edwards

The NBA is a star-driven league, and the Timberwolves have one of the best stars in the sport. Minnesota was 1-3 against Denver in the regular season, but Edwards missed one of the losses. He averaged 30.3 points per game in three games against the Nuggets this season. He has elevated his game for each of the last two postseasons, and Minnesota might need him to hit a whole new level this year if they want to advance to the next round.

Apr 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Experience facing Nikola Jokic

Minnesota's defense on Jokic in the 2023-24 playoffs was a major reason why they were able to win the series. He averaged 3.4 turnovers and shot 22.9% from the field, but both teams now look very different. One thing that's still the same is the Wolves' coaching staff. Chris Finch is still joined by top assistants Micah Nori and Pablo Prigioni. Karl Anthony-Towns is no longer on the Timberwolves' sideline, but they will need to construct another great game plan to slow down the best big man in the league.

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) signals to teammates during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Ayo Dosunmu as the X-factor

It might be hard to find a bigger X-factor in this series than Dosunmu. You could argue Minnesota's front line against Jokic, but it seems inevitable that he will find success. Minnesota's advantage might be in other areas, and that starts with Dosunmu defending Jamaal Murray and the rest of Denver's backcourt. The Wolves will need their trade deadline acquisition to take things to another level in the first round.

Mar 30, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Continuity

After back-to-back appearances in the Western Conference Finals, it's fair to think Minnesota has underachieved to some people's standards with the No. 6 seed. One advantage they do have is that their core is still mainly together from last year's team. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is the only major piece missing, and Dosumu has proven to be a worthy replacement. Having the same coaching staff and core group of players could be a recipe for success.

Bones Hyland revenge

If Hyland ends the series as one of Minnesota's most important players, things probably didn't go well for the Wolves. But an unexpected breakout game from a bench player is sometimes what swings a competitive playoff series. Hyland began his career in Denver for two seasons before being traded to the Clippers. While the Nuggets look a lot different now, this will be his first playoff series against his former team. Minnesota will need to find advantages anywhere it can, and a motivated Hyland would be a huge boost.

Apr 7, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) looks on in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images