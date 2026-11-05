5 Ways Jonathan Kuminga Is Deeply Impacting Timberwolves Already

Jonathan Kuminga has only played with the Minnesota Timberwolves for nine games, but he is already starting to show why the team made the move to bring him in.

There have been some inconsistent scoring nights due to the overall talent on the roster, including an eight-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, but Kuminga has continued to impact games in ways that go beyond just putting points on the scoreboard.

That was especially clear Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

Kuminga finished Minnesota’s 117-107 win with 16 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. He also knocked down four of his seven three-point attempts, including two huge shots late in the fourth quarter that helped the Timberwolves pull away from one of the Western Conference’s best teams.

Through nine games so far, Kuminga has averaged 12.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 46.3% from three. Those numbers only tell part of the story of his impact on the team..

Here are five ways Kuminga is already impressing with the Timberwolves.

1. He is becoming a legit three-point threat

Kuminga's outside shooting was one of the biggest questions coming into his first season in Minnesota. He has answered that question better than expected so far.

He entered Wednesday shooting 46.2% from three and then went 4-for-7 against Houston. That gave him seven games this season with at least two made threes.

The most encouraging part is that he has shown he can make those shots without needing the offense built around him.

His two fourth quarter threes against Houston were especially important. Minnesota only had a two point lead before Kuminga knocked down the first three, and after the Rockets tried to make one last push in the final minute, he hit another three with less than a minute remaining to push the lead to eight.

That is a different level of shooting is a great skill for a player who can also attack the basket and defend multiple positions.

2. His rebounding has been a consistent part of his game

Kuminga has even been showing that he can make an impact on the glass even when his scoring isn't there.

He has recorded three games with at least eight rebounds, including double-doubles against both Cleveland and Milwaukee. Wednesday against the Rockets, he grabbed eight more rebounds despite spending much of his night playing alongside Rudy Gobert.

That matters for Minnesota because Kuminga isn't simply being asked to space the floor next to its big man. He can actually help finish possessions.

His 10-rebound performance against Milwaukee came in a game where he scored just eight points, but he still contributed four blocks and three assists.

The Wolves don't need Kuminga to score 20 every night to get value from him. Nights like that show why.

3. He is showing more playmaking than expected

Kuminga's shown he’s way more willing to get his teammates going than previous stops his five assists against Houston were another encouraging sign.

He has now had multiple games with at least five assists this season, including a 11-point, eight-rebound, five-assist performance against Orlando.

Kuminga can make the next pass, attack a closeout and find teammates when the defense shifts toward him.

That becomes really useful when Minnesota's offense gets stagnant. A player who can score, draw attention and still make the right simple pass gives Chris Finch another way to keep the offense from being stagnant.

4. He is impacting games defensively

The offensive production has probably received more attention, but Kuminga's defensive flashes have been just as important.

He had four blocks against Milwaukee and followed that up with another block and a steal against Houston.

His defense against the Rockets was especially useful because he spent time matched up with Houston's athletic wings. Kuminga's physicality gave Minnesota another option for dealing with Houston's size and athleticism.

He isn't going to be mistaken for Jaden McDaniels as the team's premier perimeter defender, but that isn't the standard he needs to meet.

If Kuminga can consistently provide competent defense while also giving Minnesota 12-15 points, rebounding and secondary playmaking, his overall value becomes much greater.

5. He is showing he can make plays when the game matters most

This might be the most encouraging development of all.

Kuminga has already had some quiet offensive games, but Wednesday showed that he can still become a major factor late.

He scored eight points in the fourth quarter against Houston, going 3-for-3 from the field and knocking down both of his three-point attempts. His late three, followed by his tip-in and another three in the final minute, helped Minnesota close out a game that was still very much in doubt.

That is exactly the type of performance Minnesota hoped it could get from Kuminga.

He doesn't have to dominate from the opening tip. He doesn't even have to be Minnesota's leading scorer.

If he can remain involved defensively, rebound, make plays for others and then become aggressive when the game reaches the final few minutes, he gives the Timberwolves another player they can trust when possessions become more important.

Nine games is obviously not enough to make any sweeping conclusions about Kuminga's long-term fit.

But the early returns have been so encouraging. His shooting, rebounding, playmaking, defense and clutch time production have all given Minnesota reasons to believe it can get more out of him as the season progresses.

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