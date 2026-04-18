Anthony Edwards 'Questionable' Ahead of Series Opener Against Denver

The Wolves have listed star guard Anthony Edwards as questionable heading into the opening game of their playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

Edwards (right knee maintenance) missed 11 of the Timberwolves' final 14 games of the season, though Minnesota rested a number of their players down the stretch in hopes of getting everybody fit ahead of the playoffs.

Earlier this week, head coach Chris Finch told Twin Cities media that Ant was "full go" in practice, so it's likely the 'questionable' tag is just a precaution and that Edwards will be on the court for tip-off Saturday afternoon in Denver.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s Game 1 at Denver Nuggets:



QUESTIONABLE

Edwards- Right Knee Injury Maintenance — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 17, 2026

Edwards' full-time return is a massive boost for an ailing Wolves squad. While Minnesota went 8-6 in the final 14 games of the season, their offense "cratered," – in Finch's words, without Edwards.

In that stretch of games, Minnesota's shooting dropped from a season average of 48% from the field and 37% from three to 46% and 36%. Points-per-game fell off just over two points a game from 118.0 for the season to 115.7 during the 14-game stretch.

Outside of the offense, Minnesota needs their superstar on the court for the biggest games of the season. The Wolves have their work cut out for them attempting to knock off the No. 3-seeded Nuggets already, but having to do it without Ant would be an even bigger task.

Notably, Jaden McDaniels, who recently returned from a knee injury, was not on the team's injury report. McDaniels played in two of the team's last three games, playing 19 minutes against Orlando and 34 minutes against Houston before sitting in the season finale at home against the Pelicans.

Minnesota and Denver are matched up in the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons. The Nuggets eliminated the Wolves 4-1 in the first round of the 2023 playoffs. Minnesota answered back in dramatic fashion with a 20-point comeback, on the road, in Game 7, knocking out the Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals in 2024.

Game 1 is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 on Saturday in Denver, with Game 2 set for 9:30 p.m. CT on Monday.

The Wolves will host Games 3 and 4 in Minnesota on Thursday and Saturday, April 23 and 25. If needed, Game 5 would be in Denver on Monday, April 27; Game 6 in Minnesota on Thursday, April 30; and Game 7 in Denver on Saturday, May 2.