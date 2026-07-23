Donovan Williams' Wolves Audition Opens New Possibilities for Him

In the first game of Summer League, te Timberwolves couldn’t play No. 33 pick Isiaiah Evans due to the trade that landed him in Minnesota not being finalized. It left a hole in the starting lineup.

The shooting guard position though was left empty and unknown up until tip-off. Then the PA announcer announced it in the arena.

“Out of UNLV, Donovan Williams.”

Williams coming into summer camp was somewhat of an afterthought as an undrafted player hailing from the 2022 class. But the 24-year-old earned the Day 1 start in Las Vegas and is now looking for a place to land this fall after a productive Summer League.

Donovan Williams made the most of his Summer League with Timberwolves

Williams was a three-year college player before going professional. As a junior, he shot 43.6% from three on 2.9 attempts per game and averaged 12.7 points. He pulled down 3.3 rebounds as a 6-foot-6 guard and was used primarily as a microwave scorer.

It wasn’t until he went pro that Williams developed his full array of talents. In total Williams, logged 165 games in the G league over his first four seasons. This culminated in career highs in minutes (30.9), points (20.2), rebounds (5.6), steals (1.1), field goal percentage (47.9%) and free throw percentage (75.3%) last season.

Williams spoke this summer about how valuable the experience has been for him.

“I mean it’s been great for me” Williams said “I had kind of a rocky college career, two years at Texas, one year at UNLV, but as I got to the G league I’ve kind of found my own game, found out how to play with different players in different situations. I played multiple positions, I played one through four this last four years, so it’s kind of helped me be the ultimate player that I always figured I could be.”

Williams entered his fifth Summer League this year with the Wolves, and stated a clear mission of what he would like to display:

“Really just my maturity, my versatility, I think having four years in the g league and just the production I’ve had… I think for me this Summer League is about just showing guys I can fit into a role… for me it’s showing I can come in and fill like and off the ball, secondary ball-handler role.”

Williams wound up finishing this summer averaging 13.4 points per game on 46.8% shooting with a couple of thunderous dunks. He played 22.8 minutes per game with Pullin, and eventually Evans.

He demonstrated the poise in his game that you would expect from a 24-year-old. He didn’t lead the team in any statistical category, but he did display that he can find a role and fit into a system and make winning plays.

That’s the best case for Williams to make not just the Wolves roster, but any roster in the NBA. That adaptability could work wonders for a player who hasn't appeared in the NBA since 2023 and has played just four total minutes there.

Although many people may not know his name, he knows the game of basketball. After years of seasoning in the G League, he has developed a knack for being a glue player that understands the roles he may be asked to fill.

Only time will tell whether he does get signed this season, but he made the most of an opportunity with the Wolves this summer.