Donte DiVincenzo's Media Day Comments Are a Great Sign for Timberwolves' Future

Donte DiVincenzo's career changed the night of Game 4 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. A little more than a minute into the game, DiVincenzo took a negative step back with his right leg and tore his Achilles tendon.

When DiVincenzo fell to the floor, he thought someone had stepped on his leg. When he was told that no one was near him when he went down, DiVincenzo knew that he had very likely snapped his Achilles, and it would be a long time before he got back on the court.

Since that moment, DiVincenzo has been relentlessly attacking the rehab process, as has been chronicled in the Timberwolves' "Day Zero" series of videos on their YouTube channel. DiVincenzo's goal is to get back on the court for the Timberwolves sometime this upcoming season.

"Showing up. I think that's half the battle," DiVincenzo said of the rehab process. "The days where you feel like you don't have it as much, you still show up. Because what I've learned in my experience through this rehab so far is like during those days I find myself pushing through when I said I didn't feel like showing up today, and I pushed through, and then the next day I have an amazing day."

DiVincenzo didn't come by that knowledge all by himself. He's been talking with anyone and everyone who has gone through the same journey and absorbing all the wisdom they can provide.

"Everybody you can think of I've talked to," DiVincenzo explained. "Wesley Matthews, I played with, Chauncey Billups, and a lot of guys that I've talked to. I've talked to Dame [Lillard], Ty [Haliburton], and JT [Tatum], and they've helped me in different aspects."

"You talk to those guys, and they kinda help push you along," DiVincenzo continued. "Like, all right, you're doing this better than what they did at that point. They did XYZ better. So just to get their perspective of what they did doesn't necessarily translate to exactly what I'm doing, but it does help throughout the process."

DiVincenzo the veteran

The Timberwolves will look to DiVincenzo to be a leader this season. With Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson, and Joe Ingles all no longer with the team, the Wolves don't have nearly as many veteran players as in the past few seasons.

DiVincenzo will be needed as a presence in the locker room from the start of training camp through the regular season. As the Timberwolves look to integrate many of their new players, DiVincenzo, even though he won't be on the court, will play a sizeable role in that process.

"Be an ear for these guys; I think that's the biggest thing," DiVincenzo said about his leadership. "A lot of new pieces, but I played with Trey Lyles; I played with Kuminga. So I have that familiarity. And then having the trust that I believe that Ant has in me to communicate with me and kind of be the bridge between the coaching staff and the players."

DiVincenzo's Timberwolves future

The Wolves could very easily have traded DiVincenzo in the offseason. His Achilles injury means he will spend most of the 2026-27 season on the bench, and his $12.5 million salary would have been the perfect way to cut salary from their books.

Even with his contract set to expire next offseason, DiVincenzo remains an important part of the Timberwolves' future. While not explicitly stated, they will likely look to sign DiVincenzo to a new contract this summer.

The belief in DiVincenzo as a player and person, from the Timberwolves, Tim Connelly, and Anthony Edwards, has not gone unnoticed. While DiVincenzo knows that the NBA business means anyone can be dealt at any time, he credits Connelly with being open and honest about the team's intentions.

"Not direct communication," DiVincenzo conveyed about his discussion with Connelly and the Wolves' front office. "But you could feel it all summer long that I felt like I was in a safe spot to rehab and go into the season and push as much as I could."

The plan is for DiVincenzo to return to the court sometime this season. Even if he doesn't, or if he is slow to return to form, it is clear that "the Big Ragu," as he's come to be known, has rock-solid standing within the Timberwolves organization.

“I'm where I wanna be and I think I am somebody they want here."

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