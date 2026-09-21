One Thing Each Timberwolves Starter Must Improve This Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves made large changes to their starting lineup. After the end of last season, they had no other option.

In Game 4 of the Wolves' first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, starting guard Donte DiVincenzo tore his Achilles tendon, putting him out for most or all of the 2026-27 season. In the following round against the San Antonio Spurs, Julius Randle was ineffective and disconnected from the rest of the roster.

It was clear that the Wolves needed to replace both players, and they did just that, trading away Julius Randle as well as Naz Reid to bring in LaMelo Ball. With the starting point guard spot filled, the Wolves signed Jonathan Kuminga to backfill Randle's spot.

While it appears the Timberwolves' starting unit got better from a year ago, the team will also rely on internal development from each of their starting five to surpass what they did last season and get back to the Western Conference Finals and beyond.

LaMelo Ball - Shot selection

One of the main differences Ball will feel coming to Minnesota is going from the number-one option with the Charlotte Hornets to the number-two option behind Anthony Edwards. All indications are that Ball is enthusiastic about the change, but it will likely come, on some level, with a learning curve.

Ball will not be able to take the same volume of shots, meaning the ones he does take will be under a microscope more than ever before. Ball will need to remove the one-legged three-pointers with 20 seconds left on the shot clock and replace them with shots closer to the rim or increase his playmaking frequency.

If Ball can refine his shot diet to take better shots that are both more efficient and in the flow of the offense, he will fit right in with what the Wolves are trying to do offensively. That is, if he can stay healthy.

Anthony Edwards: Defensive consistency

Edwards had the best scoring season of his career last year. His field goal attempts per game stayed the same at just above 20 per game, but he increased his overall efficiency, mostly with an improved mid-range game that increased his two-point percentage from 50.1 percent the season before to 55.4 percent.

The issues for Edwards came on the other end of the floor, where his defensive intensity was often determined by the level of the opponent. There were games where Edwards was a lockdown defender and others where he seemed uninterested in putting in the effort.

Part of the reason for the poor defensive season for Edwards can be blamed on the increased on-ball offensive possessions that took more of his energy, but that does not fully excuse Edwards' level of inconsistency on that side of the ball.

The addition of Ball as the team's full-time point guard, as well as more commitment from Edwards, should allow the Wolves' defense to rebound to previous levels after falling from first to sixth to eighth in defensive efficiency over the past three seasons.

Jaden McDaniels: Rebounding

With Kuminga replacing Randle as Minnesota's starting power forward, the Wolves are at a rebounding deficit compared to a season ago. While Ball should help alleviate some of that as one of the better rebounding guards in the NBA, the main increase in rebounding will need to come from Jaden McDaniels.

Following the best rebounding season of his career in 2024-25 with 5.7 per game, McDaniels' number of boards fell back down to his career average of 4.2 per game. It often felt like McDaniels needed to be reminded that he is one of the tallest players on the court and can be a great rebounder when it is a priority.

While McDaniels is likely going to see an increased role on offense, the defensive side of the ball will likely be the same as it has been the last few seasons. Unlike Edwards last season, who saw his defense slip with more offensive usage, McDaniels will need to increase his rebounding while his on-ball role increases.

Jonathan Kuminga: Off-ball offense

At his introductory press conference, Kuminga said all of the right things. He talked about wanting to help the team win and said that his focus would be on defense and rebounding more than his own stats.

That mindset will need to apply to the offensive side of the ball as well. Kuminga's time with the Golden State Warriors ended poorly, in part, because of his inability or unwillingness to fit into the Warriors' free-flowing offensive style centered around Steph Curry.

The Timberwolves run a similar offense to the Warriors, one that prefers reading and reacting to overly sophisticated set plays. If Kuminga's time in Minnesota is going to go well, he will need to be a much more effective off-ball player than he has been at any point in his NBA career to date.

Rudy Gobert: Flagrant fouls

Last season, Rudy Gobert led the NBA with six flagrant fouls. Some of them could be described as accidental, like when he ended up in a shooter's landing space. Others were completely unacceptable, including a push of an airborne Mark Williams in December.

Gobert ended up being suspended for two separate games last season due to an accumulation of flagrant foul points. The second missed game was costly, as the Wolves desperately needed Gobert's defense as they lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 135-108.

Given that Gobert's backup is a 19-year-old Joan Beringer, who will join the permanent rotation for the first time in his young career, the Timberwolves cannot afford Gobert missing games due to suspension and will need his on-court leadership as much as possible this upcoming season.

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