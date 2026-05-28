Donte DiVincenzo's Recovery Looms Large Over Timberwolves' Offseason Plans

The early offseason chatter around the Timberwolves has been about a potential trade. The health of Donte DiVincenzo will likely factor into any offseason move for Minnesota.

DiVincenzo is coming off his best season in a Wolves uniform. He averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game on 40.6% shooting from the field, 37.9% from three and 74.3% from the free throw line. He carried that production into the postseason before he suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4 against the Nuggets on April 25.

Recovering from a torn Achilles has often been a year-long process, but star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum returned to the court in less than 10 months after suffering the injury last postseason. In the same vein, Tyrese Haliburton missed the entire 2025-26 season after suffering the injury in last year's NBA Finals. There appears to be growing optimism that DiVincenzo's recovery could be on the quicker end.

"Several within the Timberwolves organization believe DiVincenzo could return at some point next season," Wolves insider Jon Krawczynski reported on Wednesday.

If he does return next season, the question becomes, how soon? The 2026-27 season will be the last on a four-year, $46.8 million contract for DiVincenzo. He will have a cap hit of roughly $12.5 million next season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027.

NBA Insider Tim Bontemps reported on Thursday that Minnesota might be forced to move DiVincenzo's contract this offseason, in order to re-sign Ayo Dosunmu, while still avoiding the second luxury tax apron.

Bontempts continues saying that sources around the league expect Dosunmu to be back for the Wolves for a price slightly above the mid-level exception, which is $15 million. Beginning the 2026-27 season without Dosunmu and with DiVincenzo on the bench recovering sounds like a recipe for disaster for the Wolves. So, re-signing Dosunmu should be near the top of Minnesota's to-do list.

A significant trade involving Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid or Jaden McDaniels would obviously shake up any plans that Minnesota has with Dosunmu or DiVincenzo this offseason. They also own the No. 28 overall pick in next month's NBA Draft, which could be used to add depth to their backcourt.

If DiVincenzo recovers quickly and plays 16 regular-season games like Tatum, it would be a no-brainer for Minnesota to be patient with his recovery. If he misses the entire 2026-27 season, a player like Terrence Shannon Jr. will likely be forced to step up into his role. Ultimately, DiVincenzo's health looms large over the Wolves' outlook for next season.