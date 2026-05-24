Why Ebuka Okorie Could be the Ideal Target for the Timberwolves in 2026 NBA Draft

The Timberwolves are seemingly finding themselves in new trade rumors every day, but the NBA Draft is right around the corner on June 23 and June 24. They currently own two picks, and Stanford point guard Ebuka Okorie could be their ideal target. Here's why.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Okorie just wrapped up his freshman season for the Cardinal. He averaged the eighth-most points in the country at 23.2 per game. He added 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 46.5% shooting from the field, 35.4% from three and 83.2% from the free throw line. He only averaged 1.9 turnovers per game, despite Stanford's offense running directly through him as a teenager.

Minnesota currently owns the 28th overall pick in the first round, and the 59th overall pick in the second round of next month's draft. Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson reported this weekend that Okorie was among a group of prospects to work out for the Wolves on Friday.

Perhaps the most intriguing draft prospect that worked out for the Wolves on Friday: Stanford guard Ebuka Okorie. #Wolves #WolvesBack #Twolves pic.twitter.com/xvor3tlRUN — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) May 23, 2026

Okorie is currently the 29th-ranked prospect on ESPN's big board, which makes him a realistic target for the Wolves. He still has until Wednesday, May 27th, to decide if he wants to stay in the draft or return to college, but there have been some reports that indicate he's probably leaning towards staying in the draft.

Ayo Dosunmu, Mike Conley and Bones Hyland are all impending free agents for the Timberwolves this offseason, so they're in need of some depth at guard with Donte DiVincenzo recovering from his torn Achilles. Anthony Edwards and Terrence Shannon Jr. are currently the only two healthy guards projected to be on next year's roster.

It would be surprising if Minnesota doesn't sign at least one of its veteran free agents, and there's a chance it could bring back all three. If that's the case, Okorie could be the perfect young guard to throw into the mix. He's just 19 years old, and he'd be an intriguing long-term fit alongside Edwards.

He's probably closer to a score-first point guard, but he was asked to do a lot for Stanford last season, as their most talented player by a wide margin. If he remains in the draft, there's obviously a possibility that he's not even available by the time Minnesota selects at pick No. 28. Ultimately, Tim Connelly has shown to be aggressive on draft night, and Okorie should be a player he considers going after next month.