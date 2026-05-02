How to Watch Timberwolves-Spurs Playoff Series: Start Times, TV, Streaming

The Timberwolves' second-round playoff series against the Spurs will officially start on Monday night, and we now have start times and TV assignments for the first four games of the series.

Timberwolves-Spurs series schedule

Game 1: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 4, 8:30 p.m. CT, Peacock/NBCSN

Game 2: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 6, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Spurs at Timberwolves, May 8, 8:30 p.m., Prime

Game 4: Spurs at Timberwolves, May 10, 6:30 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Game 5: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 12, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Spurs at Timberwolves, May 15, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Timberwolves at Spurs, May 17, TBD (if necessary)

Western Conference Semifinals schedule: San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D1RSHxccnl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 2, 2026

Both San Antonio and Minnesota are in the central time zone, and the first three games of the series won't start until 8:30 p.m. Wolves fans have grown accustomed to late starts, and that has just become the norm for teams in the central zone that are in the Western Conference.

It will be a mix of the NBC, ESPN and Amazon Prime broadcast crews, as the Wolves look to pull off a second straight upset. They will be shorthanded without Donte DiVincenzo, while the status of Anthony Edwards and Ayo Dosunmu remains in question heading into Monday's Game.