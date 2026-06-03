Finch Sees Shannon at Point Guard, Says Thunder and Spurs Were Built on Tanking

It might not be Plan A, but Terrence Shannon Jr. could be the starting point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season.

If you think that's crazy, you're not inside the mind of head coach Chris Finch, who told KFAN's Paul Allen that can see Shannon and Anthony Edwards sharing the backcourt in 2026-27.

"We saw what TJ can do. It was good to see him back. We finally found the best deployment of him," Finch said on Wednesday. "He's one of these guys who needs the ball in his hands more. I think he can play well alongside Anthony as the primary handler... I think that's part of the solution there, internally. He's just gotta stay healthy and continue to build on what he did."

Shannon was essentially a mini Zion Williamson with the ball in his hands against the Nuggets and Spurs in the playoffs. At the top of the floor, he used his speed and explosiveness to get to the rim, doing so at will.

He averaged just 5.6 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists over the course of the regular season, which was a byproduct of the Wolves sticking him in the corner and trying to force him to succeed without the ball in his hands. He also missed nearly two months with a foot injury.

But with Edwards laboring from a knee injury, Shannon exploded in the final three games of the regular season by averaging 27.6 points. His opportunity vanished in the playoffs until Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo suffered injuries in Game 4 against Denver. Shannons responded with 15 points in 14 minutes of Game 5, and then scored 24 points in Game 6.

Shannon, like everyone for the Wolves, wasn't as good in the conference semifinals against San Antonio, but he flashed enough to warrant consideration for the starting point guard job next season.

Minnesota could trade for a natural point guard, say someone like Kyrie Irving or Jalen Suggs, but if the price and risk are too high, they might be cool with Shannon. If Ayo Dosunmu re-signs, the Wolves could roll with a really intriguing three-guard lineup next season, or bring Dosunmu off the bench.

Finch also said he's excited about what 19-year-old big man Joan Beringer can do next season.

"Joan, we're very excited about. Now we just gotta create a consistent role for him," Finch said. "He's gotta stay out of foul trouble. He will as the game slows down and he learns these things. But it's a big summer for both of those guys."

The only way to create a consistent role for Beringer is by making him the primary backup center, or by trading Rudy Gobert to open up a starting role for him.

Finch: Spurs and Thunder built on tanking

"Both of them have a foundation built on tanking," Finch said. "It goes back to Harden, Westbrook, and Durant. All credit to them. They took advantage of the situation that they were in. They've done it multiple times. And they have incredible cultures, incredible leadership, incredible coaching. But we're not going to see that anymore.

"After Game 6, we were eliminated, they asked about player development and our young players and how it compared to what San Antonio was doing. I said, 'No disrespect, I'm a big believer in our young talent. They have the first, second, and fourth pick in the last few drafts. And one of them is like we've never seen before.' They've got an incredible, high-level, ready-to-play core."

Finch gave a bit of a smirk when he said the Spurs and Thunder are built on tanking. It's hard to argue, although Spurs and Thunder fans might try to suggest that the high draft picks are a result of natural rebuilding and the losing that coincides with development.

Victor Wembanyama was the No. 1 pick in 2023. Stephon Castle was the No. 4 pick in 2024. Dylan Harper was the No. 2 pick in 2025. The Spurs also got Carter Bryant with the No. 14 pick in 2025. Those high picks were the result of going 22-60 in 2022-23 and 2023-24, and 34-48 in 2024-25.

The Thunder won 22 games in 2020-21 and drafted Josh Giddey and Tre Mann with the sixth and 18th picks, respectively, in the 2021 draft. They won 24 games in 2021-22 and used the No. 2 and 12 selections on Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. Holmgren and Williams are centerpieces in OKC, but Giddey and Mann are long gone.

Giddey was traded for Alex Caruso, and Mann was traded to Charlotte for Gordon Hayward.

OKC was essentially built with two incredible picks (Holmgren and Williams), an amazing trade (Giddey for Caruso), and the Paul George trade that netted them Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and five unprotected first-round picks.