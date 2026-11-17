The Minnesota Timberwolves got the response they needed after Saturday's disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Minnesota defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 105-94 on Monday night, handing one of the Western Conference's best teams its fourth loss of the season. The Wolves did it without Anthony Edwards, and they got one of the best games of Terrence Shannon Jr.'s young career to help make up for some rough offensive performances elsewhere.

Let's dish out some grades for Monday night.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: A++

Shannon was the reason Minnesota was able to win this game and you simply cannot give him enough props. The third-year guard had a career night, scoring 34 points on 8-of-11 shooting while making all 14 of his free throws. He also finished with six assists and three rebounds, giving Minnesota much more than just a scoring boost.

Shannon consistently put pressure on Portland's defense, attacking downhill with vicious force. When the Blazers tried to stay in front of him, he got to the free throw line at will if they couldn’t stop him from getting all the way to the rim. When they gave him room, he knocked down three of his four three-pointers. He also did a good job finding open teammates when Portland's defense collapsed on his drives.

The six assists were particularly important because LaMelo got none of them. Shannon took on a much larger creation role and didn't let the Wolves' offense fall apart when it was looking bleak in the first half.

He made his biggest offensive plays when Minnesota needed them most all night. The Wolves never had to rely on Ball or Ayo Dosunmu suddenly finding their shots for once because Shannon kept generating good offense throughout the night.

This was easily Shannon's best game of the season and I think his best performance of his NBA career.

Rudy Gobert: A

Rudy Gobert couldn't have responded much better after Saturday's brutal 0-for-7 performance.

He finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and three assists while shooting 3-of-5 from the field and 8 of 14 from the free-throw line. He also blocked two shots and finished with a +8.

The offensive efficiency was a major improvement, but Gobert's work on the glass was arguably even more important. Portland had Donovan Clingan and other big bodies available, yet Gobert still controlled the rebounding battle and finished with five offensive rebounds.

He also gave Minnesota a consistent interior presence. Portland shot just 39% from the field, and Gobert's ability to protect the paint was a major reason the Blazers couldn't turn their strong start into a big offensive night.

After struggling to make an impact offensively against Chicago, Gobert looked much more comfortable against Portland. He didn't need to dominate the scoring column. He simply needed to be a reliable presence around the basket, and he was.

Jonathan Kuminga: B+

Jonathan Kuninga finished with 13 points and nine rebounds while shooting 5-of-12 from the field. He also made one of his two three-point attempts and finished with a +7.

The nine rebounds were particularly valuable. Portland's Donovan Clingan finished with 10 rebounds of his own, so Minnesota needed its forwards to help Gobert keep control of the glass.

Kuminga also had some good moments attacking the basket and played with the physicality and his great hustle that Minnesota needed against Portland. His offense wasn't perfect, but he didn't need to carry it with Shannon having such a dominant night.

Jaden McDaniels: C+

Jaden McDaniels had a quieter night than Minnesota would have liked offensively, but he still found ways to contribute. He finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 5-of-11 from the field. He also finished with a +5.

I don’t think he played bad or anything, but offensively with Anthony Edwards out and Ball, struggling you really need more from him as a scorer.

His defensive production was useful as always, especially against a Portland team that had lots of players capable of quickly attacking the paint. McDaniels also helped on the glass and made a few plays as a passer.

But this definitely wasn't one of his finer offensive nights. He missed six of his eleven shots and turned the ball over a few times. McDaniels did enough defensively and across the rest of the box score to have a positive impact, but this wasn't the type of complete performance that has earned him higher grades earlier this season.

Trey Lyles: A-

Trey Lyles was one of the most important players in Minnesota's win despite taking only five shots. He finished with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, including 2-of-3 from three, and his +16 was the best on the team.

His spacing was especially valuable on a night when Ball and Dosunmu struggled to make shots. Portland couldn't completely ignore Lyles on the perimeter, which helped create more room for Minnesota's drivers and Gobert around the basket.

He also made the most of his opportunities. His shooting, spacing and overall play helped Minnesota maintain its offensive balance whenever he was on the floor.

Ayo Dosunmu: D+

Dosunmu had his first rough night since Edwards went out Monday night. He scored eight points on just 3-of-11 shooting and made only two of his seven three-point attempts. He still finished with five rebounds, two assists and a team-best +13 among Minnesota's starters.

The shooting was the obvious problem. Ayo has been one of if not the most reliable Minnesota offensive player during Edwards' absence, but he couldn't find much rhythm against Portland.

After averaging 23 points over his previous seven games, eight points isn't what Minnesota wanted from Dosunmu. But the Wolves still won his minutes comfortably, and his defensive and rebounding contributions helped make up for the missed shots.

LaMelo Ball: F

This was easily Ball's worst game of the season. He got just six points on a horrific 2-of-13 shooting and made two of his nine three-point attempts. Even more shocking, he finished without an assist while playing 24 minutes, crazy for a player with his playmaking ability.

He did get at least five rebounds and two steals, and showed good effort on defense getting steals and taking charges and Minnesota ultimately still won his minutes by four points. But those positives don’t erase a 2-of-13 shooting night and zero assists night from the team's primary offensive engine.

Bones Hyland: C-

Bones Hyland's five assists were useful, but there wasn't enough scoring or overall impact to make this a strong night for him.

He finished with five points on 2-of-9 shooting and missed all five of his three-point attempts. He did add five assists, one steal and one rebound in 13 minutes.

The playmaking was probably the best part of his night. With Ball and Ayo both struggling, Hyland was able to keep the offense moving and create a few opportunities for teammates.

But Minnesota needs more from Hyland offensively when he is asked to provide scoring off the bench. Going 2-of-9 and missing every three-point attempt left a lot on the table, even in a game where the Wolves ultimately had enough offense elsewhere.

Joan Beringer: C

Joan Beringer didn't provide much offensively, but he did give Minnesota useful minutes against Portland's size.

He played 14 minutes and finished with three rebounds and one block while going 0-for-1 from the field. His plus-minus was -1.

Cody Williams: C-

Williams only played four minutes, so there isn't much to evaluate. He didn't score and finished with a -9, but he did record a steal during his brief stint.

Isaiah Evans: D

Isaiah Evans is a young player, and he only played four minutes at the end of the game, but he looked overwhelmed in his short time on the court. His three shot attempts didn’t come close to going in. he looked overwhelmed by the Blazers physicality and the Wolves almost let up a big lead in part of it.

Zyon Pullin: C-

Pullin played just four minutes and didn't really impact the game at all in his short time

Overall Team Grade: A-

Minnesota needed a nice response after Saturday's letdown against the Bulls, they got one against a Portland team that entered the night with a 9-3 record without their best players playing well. The Wolves weren't especially efficient from the field at all as a team, but they found other ways to win.

They got 33 points from Shannon, 18 from Gobert and nine from Lyles while holding Damian Lillard to just nine points on 2-of-15 shooting, similar to how Kyrie Irving was clamped up by the Wolves great defense the other day. Minnesota also won the rebounding battle 50 to 48 and went an improved 29-of-37 from the free-throw line.

The biggest positive might have been the way Minnesota survived really poor offensive nights scoring wise from Ball and Dosunmu. Those two combined for only 14 points, yet the Wolves still found enough offense to beat one of the better teams in the Western Conference.

It wasn't perfect by any means at all, but it was a much-needed win to get some momentum back. Minnesota has shown they can win a game without Edwards and without getting a huge offensive performance from its usually elite starting backcourt.

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