The Minnesota Timberwolves reunited with a familiar face Monday night as former Wolves assistant coach, now head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, is in town for back-to-back games between the two teams at Target Center.

The Wolves followed up their worst performance of their season against the Chicago Bulls with a decisive win against Nori's Blazers as Terrence Shannon Jr. went nuclear.

Stud - Terrence Shannon Jr.

Early in the first quarter, with the Wolves quickly down by ten, Shannon Jr. entered the game and completely turned everything around. He got the offense to increase the amount of ball movement by increasing the pace and attacking the Portland defense before it could get set.

The game turned when Shannon Jr. went on his own 7-0 run with three straight transition layups, one of which came with a free throw. The Wolves went from being tied to taking the lead and never looked back.

The Wolves have made it a point all season to get out and run all season. Without Anthony Edwards, pace has become even more of a focus. The Wolves have gone out of their way to get Shannon Jr. the ball as much as possible in transition, and it showed in this game.

"If I see him up ahead, I’m going to kick it up just knowing he’s going to make the right play," Jaden McDaniels explained. "Even if it’s not getting to the rim and laying it up, he can make the defense flatten out and pass it out to the top, so we’re looking for it.

Shannon Jr. finished the game with a career- high 34 points, taking just 11 field goals as he got to the free throw line 16 times, making 15 of them. It was an oustanding performance on a night where not much else was working on offense.

"It was great," Chris Finch said about Shannon's performance. "He got downhill, put a lot of pressure on them, got to the free-throw line a ton. Kind of softened up the defense a little bit. Made shots, found himself in a rhythm. He was definitely the MVP tonight."

With Edwards out for at least another month or two, Shannon Jr. has become as important as anyone for the Wolves off the bench. While 34 points isn't the expectation, it is an incredibly positive sign for Minnesota that these types of performances are possible.

Stud - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has had a difficult start to the season offensively. His performances have been as clunky as ever, and he's had four games without a single made field goal, a rarity for Gobert, who has one of the highest field goal percentages in NBA history.

Against the Blazers on Monday, Gobert was outstanding on both ends of the floor. The defense was as dominant as ever, but Gobert played well on offense as well, putting up 18 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field and 8-for-14 from the free-throw line, along with 15 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.

"One is he's an incredible player," Finch said of Gobert. "And the second thing is he has an incredible pride. He knows when he hasn't played well, and he takes ownership over that, and he holds himself accountable, and he gets back to being the guy that he knows he can be, and we know we need him to be."

The Timberwolves big man has seen it all to this point in his career and has seemed to reach a zen-like state about his play and the potential criticism that comes with it. While that doesn't mean he's satisfied with a bad game, Gobert is well past letting a bad game or stretch impact how he'll perform the following night.

"For me, it’s never too high, never too low," Gobert explained. "I trust my work. People are going to be hard on me, but I’m the hardest on myself.

"I have the highest expectations and standards for myself, so of course, when I have a bad performance, and it impacts my team in a negative way, I always make sure that it doesn’t happen too often."

Gobert's defense has been as valuable as ever. The Wolves rank as the best defense in the NBA through 14 games, and Gobert has been the primary reason, yet again. Minnesota doesn't need Gobert to start leading the league in scoring; they just need him to be playable and throw down some dunks when opponents leave him open.

Monday night's game against Portland was a step in the right direction. It was also a reminder of why the Timberwolves have won so many games with Gobert locking down the paint.

Dud - LaMelo Ball

The only downside of Minnesota's win over Portland was that LaMelo Ball had another poor offensive night. He went 2-for-13 on field goals, including 2-for-9 from beyond the arc. Ball ended up with just six points and zero assists.

The shot selection was improved from the previous game versus Chicago, but he still could not get the ball to fall into the basket. Ball also only played 26 minutes, as the Wolves took advantage of a large lead late in the game to keep Ball off his feet.

The Wolves will need Ball to play much better than he has in the past couple of games, especially as a passer and playmaker. The one area people should not worry about, though, is Ball's shooting numbers, as those will almost certainly even out over time.

"I thought he got, for the most part, a lot of really good looks," Finch said. "Even the other night, the looks that he took, you know, in the Chicago game weren't bad looks. It's just that they could have been at the expense of maybe some drive-and-finish opportunities. I do think there's some of that there for him, but I'm not worried about it. This will turn around. He'll make shots."

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