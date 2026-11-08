How Timberwolves' Starting Lineup Matches Up vs. Jazz on Sunday night

The Minnesota Timberwolves have done a good job thus far winning without Anthony Edwards, and they’ll have another chance to do so Sunday night against the Utah Jazz.

Minnesota enters the matchup at 7-3 and has won three straight, while the Utah Jazz have struggled, coming in at 1-8 after losing their last seven games. The Jazz are also dealing with injuries of their own in the frontcourt, with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic already out and Lauri Markkanen questionable.

With Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo unavailable, Minnesota has leaned on its new star, LaMelo Ball, and other key starters Ayo Dosunmu, Jonathan Kuminga, Jaden McDaniels, and Rudy Gobert. That group has remained constant and helped the Wolves remain one of the league’s best teams by net rating and defensive rating despite missing their leading scorer.

Here’s how the two starting lineups stack up with one another heading into Sunday’s game.

Scoring: Advantage Timberwolves

This is where Minnesota has the biggest advantage in that matchup. Minnesota has plenty of scoring available throughout its starting five, and the balance has become even more important with Edwards sidelined.

Ball has taken on a larger role as a creator, averaging 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.4% from three. He is coming off a 22-point, eight-assist performance against New Orleans, where he came up big down the stretch in the 4th quarter, just like the Houston game.

Dosunmu has been one of Minnesota's most consistent and efficient scorers this season, averaging 17.3 points on a hyper-efficient 51.9% shooting from the field and 42.5% from three. Jaden McDaniels is right behind him at 17.1 points per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. That gives the Wolves three starters averaging at least 17 points, and it means opposing defenses can't simply load up on Ball when he has the ball in his hands due to LaMelo’s unique playmaking. You have to respect every inch of the court when guarding the Timberwolves.

Kuminga gives Minnesota another player who can create his own shot and attack the basket, while Gobert has struggled offensively this year, but he’s at least been able to finish around the basket in the last few games.

Gobert's offensive role is much more dependent on the guards getting him involved, but his size creates opportunities for easy finishes, offensive rebounds, and lobs when Minnesota gets into the paint. Together, the starting five gives the Wolves scoring from the perimeter, players who can attack off the dribble, and a reliable interior target.

Utah has Keyonte George, averaging 21.3 points per game, but the Jazz don’t have the same amount of reliable scoring throughout their starting five. The rest of the roster is trying to really find their role within the offense.

That could become a major problem against an elite Minnesota defense

Shooting: Advantage Timberwolves

Minnesota also has the more elite shooting group.

Ayo Dosunmo and Johnathan Kuminga are shooting over 42.5% from three this season, while LaMelo has continued to provide elite floor spacing and shot-making from the 3 point line. McDaniels has had a down start to his 3-point shot but is still shooting over 30% and he shot 41% last year so expect him to get better..

Utah can certainly shoot the ball to an extent. Markkanen has been particularly dangerous from deep when healthy, and he made eight threes against Dallas on Friday.

But Markkanen’s availability is a major part of this matchup. If he can’t play, Utah loses its best high-volume shooting threat from the starting lineup.

The Jazz made 15 threes against Dallas, but they still lost by 12 because their other problems eventually caught up with them.

Playmaking: Advantage Timberwolves

Ball by himself probably gives Minnesota a clear advantage in this category.

The Wolves didn’t simply replace Edwards’ scoring when he went down. They’ve asked Ball to control more of the offense, and he’s responded by averaging 6.1 assists per game.

Dosunmu has also shown he can create offense, while McDaniels and Kuminga can attack closeouts and make plays when defenses collapse.

Utah has some capable creators too. George is averaging 6.2 assists per game, and rookie Darryn Peterson has shown flashes as a playmaker, but the Jazz have struggled to maintain offensive flow for an entire game.

That showed up again Friday, when Utah committed 21 turnovers against Dallas. Against Minnesota’s length and pressure, that can’t happen again.

Defense: Advantage Timberwolves

This might be the biggest overall difference between the two starting lineups.

Minnesota ranks second in the NBA in defensive rating, with Gobert anchoring the middle and McDaniels providing one of the league’s better perimeter defenders.

The Wolves don’t need every starter to lock down his matchup individually. Their length allows them to cover for mistakes and make it difficult for opponents to consistently get clean looks.

Utah, meanwhile, has struggled on both ends during its seven-game losing streak.

The Jazz will have to find ways to score against a defense that has remained excellent even without Edwards. If Markkanen is unavailable, that challenge becomes even greater.

Rebounding: Advantage Timberwolves

This could be the category that decides whether Minnesota controls the game.

The Wolves rank second in the NBA in offensive rebounding percentage at 35.6%, with Gobert and Joan Beringer leading the way. Beringer is questionable Sunday, but Gobert remains one of the league’s best offensive rebounders.

Utah allowed Dallas to grab 21 offensive rebounds on Friday. That’s about as bad a matchup as the Jazz could ask for entering Target Center. With Jackson and Nurkic already out, Utah is really shorthanded up front and on the glass. If Minnesota consistently gets second chances, the game could turn into a long night for the Jazz.

Overall starting lineup: Advantage Timberwolves

Minnesota has the clear better starting lineup in almost every category heading into Sunday.

The Wolves have more scoring depth, more playmaking, a significant defensive advantage, and a major edge on the offensive glass. Minnesota has already shown it can win without Edwards. Sunday gives Ball, Dosunmu, Kuminga, McDaniels, and Gobert another chance to prove the Wolves’ success isn’t dependent on one player.

Against a 1-8 Utah team dealing with its own injury problems, Minnesota should have enough advantages across the starting lineup to keep its winning streak going.

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