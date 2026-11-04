How Timberwolves' Starting Lineup Matches Up vs. Rockets on Wednesday Night

The Minnesota Timberwolves have another tough test ahead of them Wednesday night when they visit the Houston Rockets. Minnesota is coming off a 112-100 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, but the challenge gets considerably tougher against a Houston team that has won seven of its first eight games.

The Timberwolves have started the season 5-3, but Anthony Edwards' absence has changed the current outlook of this team. LaMelo Ball is now being asked to carry a much larger offensive workload, while the rest of Minnesota's starting lineup has to find ways to make up for the scoring it is missing.

Houston presents a different kind of challenge. The Rockets have size, athleticism and several players who can create their own offense. Their 7-1 start has been fueled by a balanced attack, and they have already shown they can win games with their defense.

There are some areas where Minnesota can give Houston problems, but the starting lineup matchup favors the Rockets in a few important categories.

Scoring: Advantage Rockets

This is probably the biggest advantage Houston has entering Wednesday's game. Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., Fred Vanvleet, and Amen Thompson give the Rockets lots of players who can put points on the board.

Durant is still one of the toughest players in the league to defend as he has for nearly two decades. He is averaging a lower than usual 20.8 points while shooting 53.1% from the field and 40.7% from three-point range. His volume of shots hasn’t been there due to how good the teams played overall so far. Jabari Smith has also gotten off to a good start, averaging a career best 18.4 points and shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc.

Minnesota still has some scorers of its own, especially with Ball coming off of his best performance in a Timberwolves uniform. He scored 34 points against Milwaukee and showed the kind of offensive aggressiveness Minnesota will need from him while Edwards is sidelined.

But asking Ball to consistently provide that kind of production is a lot to put on one player especially on the road vs this elite Houston defense. Jonathan Kuminga and Jaden McDaniels will need to contribute more offensively, particularly against a defense that can make things difficult for opposing guards.

Houston has more proven scoring options in its starting group, giving it the advantage here.

Shooting: Advantage Rockets

Minnesota has some intriguing shooting options, but Houston has been one of the best perimeter shooting teams in the league through the first few weeks.

The Rockets are shooting 39.1% from three-point range, ranking among the league's best. Smith has been particularly impressive, knocking down 48.1% of his attempts from deep. Durant is another reliable option, and the Rockets have enough shooting around their primary creators to punish teams that leave them open.

Ball is Minnesota's biggest threat from downtown obviously, while McDaniels has been efficient from the field and has shot a respectable 36.4% from three. Kuminga has also provided a boost, giving the Timberwolves another player who can knock down shots and attack closeouts.

The difference is consistency. Minnesota cannot rely on Ball to make difficult shots every night, he will have some nights where he just can’t get any to fall especially when Houston has the defensive personnel to make his life difficult.

Houston gets the edge because of its shooting depth and the way its perimeter threats complement one another.

Playmaking: Advantage Rockets

Ball is obviously one of the best passers in the game and a master at being able to create opportunities for his teammates, but Houston has an interesting advantage with the way it runs its offense.

Sengun has been outstanding to begin the season, the former All-Star is averaging 23.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists. His ability to operate out of the post, draw defensive attention and find open teammates makes him much more than a traditional center.

That is particularly important against a Minnesota defense that will have to decide how much attention to give him when he has the ball.

Ball is averaging about six assists per game and will have to take control of Minnesota's offense. He has the vision to find teammates in transition and create open looks in the half court, but the Timberwolves need more players to take some of that responsibility off his shoulders.

Dosunmu can help in that area, although Minnesota will need to be careful about allowing Houston to dictate the pace of the game.

The Rockets have more ways to create offense through their starting lineup, making this another advantage for Houston.

Defense: Advantage Timberwolves

This is where Minnesota has a chance to make things interesting.

Gobert still remains one of the league's best defenders, and McDaniels is one of the best at taking on other teams best scorers. Dosunmu also brings plenty of energy on the defensive end, while Kuminga has the physical tools to make an impact on that end.

Houston has some excellent defenders, particularly Amen Thompson and Marcus Smart. Thompson's athleticism and ability to guard multiple positions make him a difficult matchup, while Smart brings experience and toughness.

Minnesota still has a strong assortment of defenders in its starting five. Gobert's presence around the basket can make Houston think twice about attacking the rim, and McDaniels could have an important assignment against Durant.

The Timberwolves will need to communicate and avoid giving Houston easy opportunities from the perimeter, but their defensive personnel gives them a chance to slow down the Rockets.

Minnesota gets a slight advantage here.

Rebounding: Advantage Timberwolves

Gobert is a major reason Minnesota has the advantage on the glass. He is averaging 12 rebounds per game and gives the Timberwolves a dependable presence around the basket.

Houston has some capable rebounders, including Sengun and Smith, but Gobert's size and ability to control the defensive glass are difficult to match.

Kuminga and McDaniels will also need to help out like they have so far this season, particularly when Houston sends multiple players toward the offensive glass as they have specialized in.

The Timberwolves cannot afford to give the Rockets second-chance opportunities, especially with Durant and Smith capable of making teams pay when they get extra possessions.

If Gobert controls the paint and Minnesota's wings help finish defensive possessions, this is an area where the Timberwolves should have an advantage.

Overall starting lineup: Advantage Rockets

Minnesota has enough talent to compete with Houston, but the Rockets have more offensive firepower and a deeper collection of players who can create their own shots.

The Timberwolves' best chance is to make this a defensive game. Gobert needs to control the paint, McDaniels has to make life difficult for Durant, and Ball needs to continue playing with the confidence he showed against Milwaukee.

Houston has looked like one of the Western Conference's best teams through the opening stretch of the season. Its combination of shooting, size and playmaking makes it a difficult matchup, especially for a Minnesota team still adjusting to life without Edwards.

The Timberwolves have some advantages, but Houston's offensive talent gives it the overall edge among the starting lineups.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.