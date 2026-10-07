LaMelo Ball Could Change Everything for Rudy Gobert

It’s usually hyperbole when someone says X player has never played with a guy like Y. Usually, perusing Basketball-Reference shows that they had actually played with a similar archetype, or a comparable talent.

However, with Rudy Gobert and LaMelo Ball, Gobert really hasn't ever played with a point guard like Ball.

Gobert's lack of point guard help

Looking back over Rudy Gobert's career the point guard talent has always been slim. 2013-15, Gobert’s primary point guard was Trey Burke. In 2015-16 it transitioned to Raul Neto and Shelvin Mack, then in 2016-17 George Hill. 2017-19 Gobert had Ricky Rubio then from 2019-22 Gobert was paired with Mike Conley until his final days in Utah.

Starting in Minnesota Gobert was briefly paired with D’Angelo Russell before the Wolves acquired Conley from Utah. This pairing lasted until last season in which Donte DiVincenzo took over the point guard role. In total in Gobert's 13 professional seasons he has had 6 different primary starting point guards, and only Conley made an All-Star game (2020-21).

Looking over Gobert's entire career only one teammate has averaged over 6 assists per game, Russell (6.2 per game in 2022-23) and Rubio (6.1 in 2018-19) were the only a exceptions. 6.1 assists happens to be the career low from Ball’s rookie season. Play style aside, and just looking at statistics, it’s hard to argue that any of the past guards Gobert played with are at Ball's level.

With no disrespect to Burke, Mack and Hill. There are really only two point guards that have even a semblance of a case of being comparable to Ball.

Rubio certainly has a shot, but his two seasons in Utah, which followed his trade out of Minnesota. His 9.1 assists per game in 2016-17, was cut to 5.3 in his first year in Utah in his age 27 season. He did shoot his second best percentage from three in his second season in Utah at 35.3%, but was still below average as a shooter. He also played just 28.6 minutes per game over his two seasons in Utah before leaving for Phoenix.

Conley also has a case for the best point guard for Gobert in his career. They certainly had synergy over the years, but the statistical case lags behind. Conley's best assist season came in the time after Gobert got traded and Conley’s trade to Minnesota in which he averaged 7.7 assists per game. While playing with Gobert he never averaged over 6.0, which he did 2020-21 in his All-Star season. He also never averaged over 16.2 points per game and his highest minutes per game while playing with Gobert was just 30.3 minutes. He did shoot over 40% from three in four seasons with Gobert.

Ultimately, the issue with Conley's case for being the best point guard Gobert has played with is that they didn’t start playing together during Conley’s prime. Conley was traded to Utah until his age 32 season and two years after a season-ending injury in 2017-18. Gobert never got to play with the peak Conley who twice averaged more than 21 points per game in Memphis, and seven times averaged 6 or more assists.

Ball breaks the mold

LaMelo Ball, on the other hand, is in the beginning of his theoretical prime. Ball as mentioned as never averaged under 6.1 assists. He’s averaged twenty or more points in five of his six seasons, while shooting 36.5% from three point range on 8.8 attempts per game. His career low in minutes of 28.0 and has averaged over 32.0 in four of his seasons. In short, if Ball just averages his career averages it will be the best point guard season that Gobert has ever played with, by far.

Then, we saw the proof of concept in the first preseason game, in which Ball's ability to hide behind Gobert screens got him wide open one legged three point looks. His passing was on point and he was able to throw soft passes to Gobert. His pace of play led to fast break opportunities for the Wolves and trailing opportunities for Gobert. The match felt made in heaven.

For Ball and Gobert, the connection will obviously take time to fully develop but if Ball remains healthy, Gobert should be experiencing something that he’s never had before. A true point guard that can score and pass, and that is something Gobert truly has never had before.

Get Timberwolves On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.