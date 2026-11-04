Timberwolves Are Quickly Seeing a Silver Lining to Edwards' Injury

The absence of a superstar from any lineup has an impact that extends far beyond a simple vacuum of production, and the case of Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves is no different.

Yes, the challenges begin with the scoring and shooting that is missing in Edwards's absence, but the trickle-down effect on the depth chart is every bit as notable.

This year's Wolves team is not the 2023-24 Timberwolves that boasted Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, and a healthy Donte DiVincenzo waiting in the wings. While the top-end talent is arguably more impressive, the depth is much shakier, with more pressure being transferred to largely unproven reserves.

The aftermath of Edwards's injury saw the promotion of Ayo Dosunmu to the starting lineup and the entrance of Jaylen Clark into the rotation. Prior to Ant's injury, Clark had played in three of four games with all of his minutes coming late in blowouts.

Following the announcement that Edwards would be undergoing knee surgery, Clark has played rotation minutes in all four contests, and he's played well.

Jaylen Clark's minutes have been a recent positive for the Timberwolves

Over the first two weeks of the season, Timberwolves five-man lineups that include Jaylen Clark have a per-100-possession differential of +20.1 according to Cleaning The Glass. Defensive units including Clark give up only 100 points per 100 possessions, which qualifies for the 96th percentile league-wide.

Clark has not played enough minutes to qualify for the on-off threshold, but if he had, he would rank behind only Jaden McDaniels, Edwards, and LaMelo Ball on the roster. For context, Bones Hyland is carrying a minus-31.1 differential in 82 non-garbage-time minutes while Clark is a plus-9.4 across 64 minutes.

How does Clark manage to have such an outsized impact? Put simply, he defends like crazy, both on and off the ball. On offense, he functions more as a power forward, playing out of the dunker spot, actively cutting, and spotting up in the corners occasionally. He also runs the floor well and finishes at the rim in transition -- all qualities that are even more vital with Ball running the show.

In short, if Clark can be a net-neutral on offense by doing all of the above, he'll be impactful simply because he's such a clear positive on the defensive end of the floor.

Jaylen Clark's Resume, Track Record, & Case for Minutes

A second-round pick in 2023 who missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season due to an injury suffered at the end of his college career, Clark forced his way into the lineup for 40 games in the 2024-25 season with his defensive chops. Clark was the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award-winner in his final year at UCLA, and he continued showcasing his defensive prowess in the NBA.

As a rookie, Clark shot 43.1% on three-pointers but only attempted 51 long-balls. Given Clark's shooting challenges in college (he shot 30.1% on threes and just 66.1% from the free throw line at UCLA), there was little to make the Wolves believe that the 3-point percentage reflected reality.

Sure enough, Clark shot just 32.7% across 101 attemps from deep last season, which limited the potential to earn rotation minutes for head coach Chris Finch. But still, Clark's on-ball skills, team defensive ability and energy on both ends of the floor was hard enough to quit that he still played in 68 games and earned a modest three-year contract for around $10 million total following the season.

Clark has made at least one three-pointer in each of his four games as a member of the rotation and is now 5-for-14 (35.7%) from long distance so far this season. It's a painfully small sample size, but if Clark can maintain something around the league-average mark that usually hovers in the 36-37% range, it will make a huge difference to his impact and, in turn, his playing time.

Because the floor of what Clark provides on defense is so high, he's the perfect fail-safe when injuries crop up. But if he wants to maintain playing time in the 18-20 minutes per game range, he'll need to continue to improve his consistency on offense.

While the injury to Edwards is unquestionably a detriment to the next several weeks of Timberwolves basketball, one of the few silver linings could very well be the expanded minutes that Clark will see in the meantime.

Now, the next question: will Clark play so well that he is able to maintain a rotation role upon Edwards return? We'll have a much better idea of that over the following few weeks.

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