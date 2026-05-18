Four Potential Non-Giannis Trade Options for the Timberwolves

After being eliminated by the Spurs and Thunder in back-to-back postseason runs, it's clear that the Timberwolves have to improve in order to compete with the class of the Western Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly have interest from Minnesota and many other teams, but here are five other potential targets they could pursue this offseason.

Kawhi Leonard

Giannis is the hot name on the superstar market, but Leonard could be made available this offseason as well. The Clippers failed to make the postseason this year, and it's clear that they have a lot of improvements to make before competing for a championship. Leonard is 34 years old, but he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game last season. Minnesota might have to deal a piece from its young core, but it would be for an all-in move.

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) guards Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Derrick White

Building a more consistent backcourt around Anthony Edwards appears to be the biggest room for improvement this offseason, especially with Donte DiVincenzo recovering from his Achilles injury. White averaged a career-high 16.5 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2025-26 with the Celtics. He has three seasons left on a four-year $118 million contract, and he'd be an interesting fit in Minnesota.

Apr 9, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) drives as Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) screens New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Boland-Imagn Images | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

We wrote more deeply on why Morant is one of the most polarizing options for Minnesota this offseason, but it's certainly a realistic one. He has just two seasons left on his five-year, $197 million contract, which will carry a $42.1 million cap hit next season, and a $44.8 million cap hit in 2027-28. A trade built around Julius Randle and DiVincenzo could make sense for both sides.

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a three-point basket during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Detroit Pistons

If Minnesota's goal is to move on from the Randle experiment, Detroit could be the perfect trade partner. The Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cavaliers on Sunday, and it's clear Cade Cunningham needs more help if they want to compete.

If the Wolves are looking to replace DiVincenzo's shooting as he recovers from injury, Duncan Robinson seems like a potential option. He had a bounce-back year this season, averaging 12.2 points per game on 41.0% shooting from three in the regular season.

May 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) reacts after a play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of game four in the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This is a situation that might need to involve a third team, because Detroit doesn't have many assets beyond Robinson that would make sense for the Wolves. Future draft capital is always on the table, but Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson or Dannis Jenkins might not be what Minnesota needs right now.