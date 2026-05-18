Four Potential Non-Giannis Trade Options for the Timberwolves
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After being eliminated by the Spurs and Thunder in back-to-back postseason runs, it's clear that the Timberwolves have to improve in order to compete with the class of the Western Conference. Giannis Antetokounmpo will reportedly have interest from Minnesota and many other teams, but here are five other potential targets they could pursue this offseason.
Kawhi Leonard
Giannis is the hot name on the superstar market, but Leonard could be made available this offseason as well. The Clippers failed to make the postseason this year, and it's clear that they have a lot of improvements to make before competing for a championship. Leonard is 34 years old, but he averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game last season. Minnesota might have to deal a piece from its young core, but it would be for an all-in move.
Derrick White
Building a more consistent backcourt around Anthony Edwards appears to be the biggest room for improvement this offseason, especially with Donte DiVincenzo recovering from his Achilles injury. White averaged a career-high 16.5 points and 5.4 assists per game in 2025-26 with the Celtics. He has three seasons left on a four-year $118 million contract, and he'd be an interesting fit in Minnesota.
Ja Morant
We wrote more deeply on why Morant is one of the most polarizing options for Minnesota this offseason, but it's certainly a realistic one. He has just two seasons left on his five-year, $197 million contract, which will carry a $42.1 million cap hit next season, and a $44.8 million cap hit in 2027-28. A trade built around Julius Randle and DiVincenzo could make sense for both sides.
Detroit Pistons
If Minnesota's goal is to move on from the Randle experiment, Detroit could be the perfect trade partner. The Pistons were eliminated from the playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cavaliers on Sunday, and it's clear Cade Cunningham needs more help if they want to compete.
If the Wolves are looking to replace DiVincenzo's shooting as he recovers from injury, Duncan Robinson seems like a potential option. He had a bounce-back year this season, averaging 12.2 points per game on 41.0% shooting from three in the regular season.
This is a situation that might need to involve a third team, because Detroit doesn't have many assets beyond Robinson that would make sense for the Wolves. Future draft capital is always on the table, but Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson or Dannis Jenkins might not be what Minnesota needs right now.
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert