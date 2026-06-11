Knicks' Finals Run Offers Blueprint for Wolves to Catch Spurs, Thunder

After watching the Thunder and Spurs dismantle the Timberwolves in the playoffs the last two seasons, it was clear that Minnesota lacked the necessary depth at guard and small forward to keep up with the young juggernauts in the Western Conference. But what have the New York Knicks taught us about what it takes to gain an edge over San Antonio?

At first glance, the big man must have the ability to stretch the floor and score. Minnesota doesn't have in Rudy Gobert what the Spurs, Thunder, and Knicks have with Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Karl-Anthony Towns. That's not to take anything away from Gobert's greatness as a defender, but Gobert isn't giving the Wolves enough on offense.

Secondly, a true point guard is a must. Minnesota tried to win with Anthony Edwards as the primary ball-handler, and that took him out of his most valuable position as the shooting guard. The Spurs, Thunder, and Knicks all have elite point guards in De'Aaron Fox, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Brunson. Unless Terrence Shannon Jr. suddenly blossoms into a legit starting point guard, Minnesota has to upgrade this summer to get Ant-Man back to his natural position.

Beyond that, the Knicks have taught us that having a physical presence on the wings — guys who are taller and/or play bigger than their listed height — can prove to be a big plus against the Spurs, who aren't the most physical bunch outside of Castle.

Through four games in the NBA Finals, the Knicks have 40 offensive rebounds compared to 37 for the Spurs, although that doesn't accurately paint the picture. Over the last three games, the Knicks have have a 30-23 edge on the offensive glass, including a 22-11 advantage combined in Games 2 and 3.

When comparing the heights of the 7-8 guards and small forwards that play for the Spurs, Thunder, and Knicks, you won't find much of a difference between the three. However, the Knicks' trio of Hart, Bridges, and Anunoby is a game-changer. Hart is a ferocious competitor who plays bigger than his size, while Bridges and Anunoby boast incredible wingspans of 7'1'' and 7'2'', respectively.

None of the Spurs or Thunder guards/forwards who play regularly boast the 7-foot-plus wingspans.

Spurs Thunder Knicks De'Aaron Fox 6'3'' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6'6'' Jalen Brunson 6'2'' Stephon Castle 6'6'' Lu Dort 6'4'' Josh Hart 6'5'' Dylan Harper 6'4'' Alex Caruso 6'5'' Mikal Bridges 6'6'' Devin Vassel 6'4'' Jalen Williams 6'5'' OG Anunoby 6'7'' Julian Champagnie 6'7'' Cason Wallace 6'3'' Miles McBride 6'2'' Keldon Johnson 6'5'' Ajay Mitchell 6'4'' Landry Shamet 6'5'' Carter Bryant 6'6'' Jared McCain 6'3'' Jose Alvarado 6'0'' Aaron Wiggins 6'5'' Jordan Clarkson 6'5''

Both Bridges and Anunoby have bigger wingspans than Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels (7'0''), and they're close to rivaling Naz Reid's 7'3'' wingspan. The fact that Bridges and Anunoby are both two-way forwards gives them an advantage that a lot of teams can't match, especially when you factor in the star power from Brunson and Towns.

What have we learned in the end?

Minnesota needs a true point guard, a big man who can stretch the floor and score, and more guards/wings who can handle the ball, shoot the three, and defend. As of now, the Wolves are limited in all three categories, with Edwards, Ayo Dosunmu, Shannon, and McDaniels as the only players who fit the shooting guard/small forward role that makes the Spurs, Thunder, and Knicks so dangerous.