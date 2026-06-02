Love, Rubio React to Passing of Former Timberwolves Coach Rick Adelman

Former Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Rick Adelman, who led the franchise from 2011-14 to wrap up a Hall of Fame career, passed away at age 79 on Monday.

The Wolves improved in each of their three seasons under Adelman, going from 26 victories in 2011-12 to 31 the following year and 40 in 2013-14, which marked their best season since 2004-05. Kevin Love blossomed into a second team All-NBA player under Adelman, who also oversaw the first three years of Ricky Rubio's NBA career.

Love and Rubio are among the many people with Timberwolves ties to share tributes since their former coach's passing.

"When I was 17 years old, I would visit Coach Adelman and Mary Kay at their home in Portland," Love wrote on Instagram. "Coach always allowed me to pick his brain about basketball and helped keep me focused toward the end of my high school career. I played with their son Pat - and throughout that period the Adelmans continually went out of their way to make me feel welcome.

"When Rick became my coach in the NBA, he immediately helped me become one of the most versatile and productive players in the league. He gave his players tremendous freedom and responsibility. It is a fact that I would not have achieved the success I’ve had in this league without him. I know many of his former players would say the same. I owe you a debt of gratitude for trusting and believing in the younger version of me. My condolences to the entire Adelman family. Coach will be deeply missed."

"Love you coach," wrote Rubio. "One of a kind. Thank you for everything."

… love you coach. One of a kind. Thank you for everything 🕊️💫 https://t.co/da9KgNENwv — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) June 2, 2026

Adelman, a California native, starred at Loyola University in Los Angeles and had a seven-year playing career with five different NBA franchises. He began his coaching career at a community college in 1977 and then was hired by the Portland Trail Blazers as an assistant in 1983. Adelman would go on to serve as head coach of the Trail Blazers, Warriors, Kings, Rockets, and Wolves from 1989-2014.

As a head coach, Adelman went 1,042-749 for a .582 winning percentage. He's tenth in NBA in history in regular season victories. Adelman's teams went 79-78 in the postseason, and he twice reached the NBA Finals with Portland early in his career, coming up just short against the Pistons in 1990 and the Bulls in 1992.

Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He and his wife Mary Kay raised six children, including Nuggets head coach and former Timberwolves assistant David Adelman.