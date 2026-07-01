Mike Conley Will Not Return to the Timberwolves Next Season

Mike Conley Jr. will not return to the Timberwolves next season. Minnesota's veteran guard is expected to sign a free agent contract with the Boston Celtics, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal to sign with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Conley becomes only the 14th player in NBA history to reach 20 seasons. pic.twitter.com/RjZT8jhTzm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Conley has been a key part of Minnesota's rotation since he was acquired at the 2022-23 trade deadline in a three-team deal with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. His role has decreased every season, but he has been an important veteran voice in the locker room. He'll now play his 20th NBA season with the Celtics.

The Wolves traded Conley to the Bulls at last season's trade deadline to acquire Ayo Dosunmu, but he re-joined the team after clearing waivers, and he never played a game for Chicago. He averaged a career-low 18.4 minutes in 54 regular-season games for the Wolves last season.

Conley was primarily used off the bench for the first time in his NBA career last season. The Wolves turned towards Donte DiVincenzo at the second guard spot in the starting lineup. After acquiring LaMelo Ball last week and re-signing Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland, they won't have the same need for Conley like they did last season.

Conley's decision to sign elsewhere nearly confirms that Minnesota will need to add an outside free agent this offseason. Hyland gave them 12 players who are expected to be on standard contracts next season, and the minimum for every roster in the league is 14. Veteran forward Kyle Anderson could still come back on a team-friendly deal, but they would need to sign at least one more player.

The Wolves' guard position seems fairly set with Anthony Edwards, Ball, Dosunmu, Hyland, DiVincenzo recovering from injury, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, Josh Green and Isaiah Evans. It makes sense why Conley and the Wolves opted to part ways.

The power forward position is what everyone continues to circle, and there have already been a few options that have come off the board to start free agency. LeBron James is getting some buzz online, but that is obviously a dream scenario for the Wolves. Ultimately, they have at least two roster spots available, and those will likely go to forwards.

Conley was one of the most well-liked Wolves over the last few seasons, but every great story has to come to an end. It felt like time for both sides to look elsewhere, and they will now start a new story.