Anthony Edwards' hilarious reaction to fan during Jake LaRavia’s breakout night goes viral

Edwards didn't know who Jake LaRavia was before Wednesday night, but he sure does now.

Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
While Jake LaRavia was lighting up the Timberwolves, a quiet crowd inside Target Center allowed one fan to yell, "Who is number 12?" The FanDuel Sports Network captured the moment just as it had its camera focused on Anthony Edwards on the bench.

Edwards, with his arms spread wide, replied to the fan's shout: "That's what I'm saying. I don't know."

It's similar to the viral moment from 2022 when former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell was caught on camera asking if a backup guard for the Pelicans could shoot.

"Yes, I can shoot," Jose Alvarado responded while dribbling the ball up the court.

Alvarado was a rookie back then, but LaRavia was a first-round pick in 2022 and has put together a solid career. In fact, the Timberwolves technically drafted LaRavia 19th overall, though that was just a formality as his draft rights were later traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

LaRavia lit up the Wolves for 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including drilling five threes as the Lakers beat Minnesota 116-115 on Austin Reaves' buzzer-beater.

LaRavia got the last laugh, and had a little fun on Instagram afterwards.

"Cap," he wrote, along with a couple of laughing emojis, over video of the viral interaction between Edwards and the fan.

Jake LaRavia's response to Anthony Edwards on Instagram. / Instagram

LaRavia, whose previous career-high scoring game was 19 points, scored 17 of his 27 points in the third quarter Wednesday night. He flat-out couldn't miss as he helped Los Angeles build a lead as large as 20 points on a night the Lakers played without LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart, and Max Klebi.

The Wolves were without Edwards, who missed a second straight game with a strained hamstring. He'll be reevaluated next week, with reports suggesting he could miss a total of two weeks before returning to the lineup.

