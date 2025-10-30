Austin Reaves delivers dagger at the buzzer after furious Wolves' comeback
Austin Reaves may have given the Timberwolves what they deserved Wednesday night in Minneapolis, serving them a dagger sandwich at the buzzer to give the Lakers a 116-115 win after Minnesota crawled out of a 20-point hole in the second half.
The first 42 minutes of the game were putrid. Minnesota looked disinterested against a Lakers team that played without LeBron James, Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart, and Maxi Kleber. The Wolves didn't have Anthony Edwards (hamstring) and Jaylen Clark (calf) for a second straight game, but the rest of their big guns were in the lineup.
Instead of Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels dominating the Lakers, it was Reaves and Jake LaRavia lighting up Minnesota. Reaves finished with 28 points and 16 assists, while LaRavia scored 27 points on 10-of-11 shooting.
Randle and McDaniels finished with 33 and 30 points, respectively, but the rest of the team provided little support — and almost zero defense until the fourth quarter, when Minnesota outscored the Lakers 29-19.
Minnesota went to the half down 62-58, then watched the Lakers build the lead to 20 points at 95-75 with 1:45 left in the third quarter. The Wolves closed the quarter on an 11-2 run, but the Lakers grew the lead back up to 17 points a minute into the fourth quarter.
The Wolves were still trailing 109-94 by six minutes to go, at which point they began to mount a furious comeback, with Randle's driving layup giving Minnesota the lead, 115-114, with 10.2 seconds to go. That only set the stage for Reaves to deliver the kill shot
"We had a hard time making them miss shots for a while," head coach Chris Finch said.
"I thought we did a better job of extending our point-of-attack tonight," Finch said. "We were just a little bit short on a lot of our closeouts. They got to their 1-2 dribble game, and they were hitting some tough shots over us in and around the paint, but they got their too easily. We just gotta have more resistance in everything we do right now."
Minnesota now hits the road for three straight games, starting Saturday in Charlotte at 5 p.m. CT.