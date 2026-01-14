Bones Hyland's emergence complicates Wolves' trade deadline decisions

For well over a month now, trade rumors and speculation have been a big talking point around the Timberwolves, specifically in regards to their perceived need at point guard. Whether it's big-name stars or cheaper bench targets, there's been all kinds of external discussion about the Wolves' options to add to their backcourt. And there's no question that those conversations have been happening internally with even more frequency and depth.

But with three weeks left until the NBA's February 5 trade deadline, it's also worth asking this question: What if the solution to the problem is already on the roster, in the form of a former first-round pick with a cool three-point celebration? Bones Hyland's recent emergence, highlighted by his best game in a Timberwolves uniform on Tuesday night, has almost certainly complicated the pre-deadline outlook for Tim Connelly and his staff.

Hyland made some franchise history and looked like a star in Minnesota's wire-to-wire blowout win in Milwaukee on Tuesday. He scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting, made five of his seven threes, and chipped in five assists and a steal. The points were the most he's scored since April 2024 as a member of the Clippers. Hyland was a +41 in his 21 minutes, which is the best plus-minus a Wolves player has ever recorded off the bench. (The previous record was a three-way tie at +35 between Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, and Darko Milicic).

"We need it," Chris Finch said of Hyland after the game. "We got on him today at shootaround. He's brought us a lot of energy, a lot of activity. Now he had to bring us a little bit more production, a little bit more purpose. I thought he was too deferential at times, I thought he needed to be more aggressive. ... He really responded to that today."

Bones Hyland 23 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 9/16 FG, 5/7 3FG, 0 TO, 71.9% TS vs Bucks https://t.co/73j8jVErGc pic.twitter.com/UVyju2Gpqt — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) January 14, 2026

"The rim just starts to feel like an ocean," Hyland said of his hot shooting night. "Whatever you throw up, it's like you're throwing a rock in the ocean, man, it's going in. Definitely had it going tonight. Just wanted to be me, make open spots, get in my bag a little bit in the midrange area. Just trying to make something happen."

Although Hyland joined the Wolves on a two-way deal last season and wasn't in the rotation for most of November, this didn't come out of nowhere. He was a first-round pick in 2021 who has shown at times that he can score at a high level in the NBA. Hyland had plenty of 20-point nights in his first couple seasons with Denver. He once had 37 points and 9 assists in a game with the Clippers. He has some flaws that have caused him to bounce around the league a bit, but when he's on his game like he was on Tuesday, he can be a dangerous three-level scorer and playmaker.

Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This was Hyland's most explosive scoring performance in a Timberwolves uniform, but he's been contributing to success ever since he replaced Rob Dillingham in the rotation on December 8. Over the last 18 games, Hyland has scored in double figures nine times and is a +134 in 326 minutes. The Wolves are 12-6 in that span.

"Just playing the right way," Hyland said. "I feel like when you go out there, you play the right way, you don't force things, the plus-minuses speak for itself. Stay with the team game plan but also mixing in being yourself, too. If I got it going one night, keep it going, but if I don't, just try to find other ways to impact the game. Assists, push the pace, rebounds, steals, deflections, whatever the case may be."

There are still three weeks until the deadline and a lot of time for things to change. The Wolves have won six of their last seven games, but rough patches are inevitable. Hyland will have to continue to produce in order to dissuade Connelly from going out and acquiring a more proven guard.

But on Tuesday night, both Hyland and Joan Beringer made the case that everything the Wolves need is already on their roster. Maybe there's no need to make any sort of move that could disrupt the chemistry and the vibes the Wolves have going right now. Maybe Hyland, who is still just 25 years old, is ready to seize the opportunity to play a major role off the bench for Minnesota moving forward. If he keeps hitting shots and contributing to winning, the Wolves might just be content to stand pat at the deadline and roll with what they've got.

More Timberwolves coverage