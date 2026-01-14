In impressive rotation debut, Wolves' Joan Beringer proves he belongs

Joan Beringer is ready for the moment. That much became quite clear over the course of Tuesday night's Timberwolves blowout victory in Milwaukee.

With Rudy Gobert suspended for the contest against the Bucks, the 19-year-old Beringer finally received his first opportunity to play non-garbage time minutes in an NBA regular season game. And in a highly impressive performance, the 17th overall pick in last summer's draft made the case that he should remain a rotation option for Chris Finch even when Gobert is available.

Beringer wound up playing nearly 30 minutes in the game. He had a long stint from midway through the first quarter until midway through the second quarter, then entered again midway through the third and played basically the rest of the game. He finished with 13 points on 6 of 7 shooting with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. He was a +30. Beringer committed four fouls and understandably looked a little raw at times on the defensive end, but he didn't look remotely out of place.

His first basket of the night came on a floater while he was sprinting to the basket in transition. His second came when he flashed into open space against a zone defense and made a reverse layup over Giannis Antetokounmpo, who he said is his favorite player. He caught a lob from Jaden McDaniels. He was extremely active on the offensive glass, with multiple tap-outs and four offensive rebounds, one of which he followed with an and-one putback. Beringer's combination of energy and touch around the rim was exactly as advertised.

Joan Beringer Highlights vs. the Milwaukee Bucks:



13 PTS

4 OREB

2 AST

1 STL

+30 pic.twitter.com/rq2435mJL1 — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) January 14, 2026

"Hustle plays" are what Finch liked most about Beringer's game. "Kept a number of balls alive, got a couple tip-ins around the basket, just energy plays, hustle plays, challenged everything, loose balls, everything at the rim was contested. From where he was before he went to the G League to now, you can just see he's figured out the composure of how he needs to play and how to use his energy within that."

Last week, we wrote that it was time for Beringer to get a real opportunity in the Wolves' rotation. He was coming off an outstanding game for Iowa in the G League, and there seemed to be little risk to finding out if he could be an answer for the Timberwolves' immense defensive struggles when Gobert is off the floor.

It took a Gobert suspension for Beringer to get that chance. But moving forward, even when Gobert and Julius Randle and Naz Reid are all available, it sure feels like Beringer should be sprinkled into games in non-Rudy minutes. Maybe it's a somewhat situational role that ranges between 5-15 minutes a night. After a performance like that, Finch has to seriously consider continuing to give him opportunities — and it sounds like he will.

"I mean, we can (get him minutes)," Finch said. "People are gonna have to sacrifice minutes, but if he plays like this, then we should be benefiting from everybody. We'll step by step this, but since draft night, we've long believed in this kid. So this is just the beginning."

What a night for rookie Joan Beringer.



In his 1st game playing non-4th quarter minutes...



30 MIN | 13 PTS | 5 RBS (4 ORB) | 2 ASTS | 6/7 FG | +30 pic.twitter.com/FcTfOXVEvr — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) January 14, 2026

