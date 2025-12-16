Could the Wolves outbid the Heat in a blockbuster trade for Giannis?

How many teams are actually interested in trading for Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Last weekend, NBA insider Chris Haynes named the Timberwolves, Knicks, Warriors, and Heat as potential suitors for Giannis. But on Tuesday, fellow insider Marc Stein wrote in his Substack that he doesn't think teams like the Spurs, Thunder, and Rockets are suitors. To Stein, Miami is the team to watch.

"In terms of in-season suitors, I'm struggling to pinpoint another team capable of presenting a deal that would clearly trump the Heat's richest pitch," Stein wrote. "With the Thunder, Spurs and Rockets not expected to join a theoretical Giannis Sweepstakes, as our publisher covered in his Sunday piece, what team could elbow into the bidding — and appeal to Giannis as a team he wants to stay with — with an offer that trumps Miami's ability to package Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, draft compensation and maybe more?"

Well, the Wolves might be able to put together a more compelling package if Milwaukee's focus is on staying competitive in the Eastern Conference. While Herro and Ware are nice, do they trump a Minnesota offer that features Jaden McDaniels and Julius Randle?

The numbers say McDaniels and Randle are more valuable (see Stathead below), but Miami has plenty of first-round picks it could include in an offer, compared to Minnesota's lone tradable first-round pick, which is in 2028 and can only be used as a pick swap.

Comparing the numbers. | Stathead

If you're a Minnesota fan, you might scoff at the idea of trading McDaniels and Randle, who are both signed for the long term. McDaniels is signed through 2028-29, and Randle is on the books through 2027-28. Giannis is signed through 2026-27 ($58 million) with a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28.

However, you really have to ask yourself if the combination of Anthony Edwards and Giannis is more potent than a trio featuring Edwards, McDaniels, and Randle. It certainly is debatable.

On the downside, by trading for Giannis, it would be harder for Minnesota to also trade for a point guard who would be a substantial upgrade over Bones Hyland and Mike Conley. In that case, would a top nine featuring Edwards, Giannis, Rudy Gobert, Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, Hyland, Conley, Jaylen Clark, and Terrence Shannon Jr. be a title contender, or would the same ball-handling and turnover issues plague the Wolves in the playoffs?

That's not the only question the Wolves would have to answer. Would they start Edwards, DiVincenzo, Naz, Giannis, and Gobert? Would they still have Naz come off the bench and insert Clark or Hyland into the starting lineup?

Regardless, the idea of pairing Ant-Man and The Greek Freak is so tantalizing that the subject 100% has to be discussed.

