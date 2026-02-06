Mike Conley Reportedly Heading Back to Minnesota After Charlotte Release

Veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. is reportedly planning on returning to Minnesota, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Conley was traded twice over the past couple of days, first from Minnesota to Chicago, then from Chicago to the Charlotte. However, shortly after his trade to the Hornets, Conley was bought out, opening up his return to the Wolves. That second trade, to Charlotte, is what cleared the way for a return for the veteran guard.

Free agent guard Mike Conley Jr. plans to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell ESPN. The sides are working on timing of him re-signing. Conley was traded twice this week – to Chicago, then to Charlotte – before being released and allowed to rejoin the Wolves. pic.twitter.com/ht6HVIIqm4 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2026

Since his initial trade from Minnesota earlier in the week, there had been rumors that Conley would eventually return to the Wolves. When asked about the Conley trade on Wednesday, Anthony Edwards said: "Mike's my guy. He's like a OG to me. Just a great dude overall. Hopefully we can get him back. I keep hearing he can come back, so hopefully he will and I hope he see this. We want you back, Mike."

The 38-year-old had been featured primarily off the bench this season for the Wolves, starting just 9 of 44 possible games. Often seen as a coach on the floor, Conley has been praised for the locker room mentality shift he helped usher in in Minnesota since joining the franchise in 2023.

With Ayo Dosunmu now in the fold for Minnesota, Conley's minutes could be shortened even more going down the stretch. He has averaged 18.5 minutes per game this season for Minnesota while scoring just 4.4 points and adding 2.9 assists per game.

The Wolves still have one more roster spot available, which they could use to potentially add another depth piece to assist them as they push for a third straight deep run in the playoffs.

