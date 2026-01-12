MVP chants for Anthony Edwards mark Wolves' fourth-best start through 40 games

With MVP chants damn near shaking the building after Minnesota's 104-103 win over the Spurs, Anthony Edwards could only smile and raise his hands to recognize the crowd inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. It could go down as a defining moment as the Timberwolves continue their climb up the standings and goal of reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

"MVP!" chants for Ant 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/VWI5zJuvhm — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 12, 2026

Winning after trailing the Spurs by 19 points was electrifying, with no moment standing out more than Edwards' beating Victor Wembanyama off the dribble and banking in the go-ahead shot with 16.8 seconds left in the game. The win gave the Timberwolves a 26-14 record — the fourth-best record through 40 games in franchise history.

30-10: 2001-02

29-11: 2023-24

28-12: 2003-04

26-14: 2025-26

24-16: 2017-18

23-17: 1997-98, 1999-00

22-18: 2000-01, 2002-03

21-19: 1998-99, 2004-05, 2011-12, 2024-25

20-20: 2006-07, 2021-22

19-21: 2005-06, 2013-14, 2018-19, 2022-23

18-22: 1996-97

17-23: 2012-13

15-25: 2019-20

14-26: 1993-94, 2016-17

13-27: 1990-91, 2008-09

12-28: 2015-16

11-29: 1995-96

10-30: 1994-95, 2010-11

9-31: 1992-93, 2020-21

8-32: 2009-10

7-33: 1989-90, 1991-92, 2014-15

6-34: 2007-08

They've come a long way since that 2007-08 season, when they finished 22-60. Just look at the starting lineups in the 40th game from that season compared to the 40th game this season. It's staggering.

2007-08 2025-26 Sebastian Telfair Anthony Edwards Rashad McCants Donte DiVincenzo Marko Jaric Jaden McDaniels Ryan Gomes Julius Randle Al Jefferson Rudy Gobert

At 26-14, the Wolves have sole possession of fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They're a half-game behind Denver (26-13) for third and only 1.5 games behind San Antonio (27-12) for second.

Everyone is chasing the Oklahoma City Thunder (33-7), who are seven games in front of Minnesota, and 5.5 games clear of the second-place Spurs.

As strong as the Wolves have been, the West is stacked, and the margin for error is slim. The Lakers and Suns sit in fifth and sixth, respectively, and they're only one and 1.5 games behind the Wolves, respectively.

And the Houston Rockets (22-14), in seventh place, are only two games behind Minnesota. The difference between the No. 2 seed and being in the play-in tournament could be a matter of a few games this season, which will make the second half of the regular season incredibly exciting and extremely stressful.

Momentum is real, and it's good that Minnesota has some after beating the Spurs, because they're now on the road for four straight games against the Bucks, Rockets, Spurs, and Jazz.

