No Surgery For Jaden McDaniels, But Injury Update Is Bad Break For Wolves

The Timberwolves announced that forward Jaden McDaniels is out for the near future as he deals with a knee injury that kept him out of the team's 109-87 loss to the Pistons. McDaniels had an MRI that revealed he is dealing with left knee patella tendinopathy and a bone bruise. Due to the injury diagnosis, McDaniels has been ruled "week-to-week."

Minnesota has just eight games remaining in the regular season. The regular season schedule ends on April 12, which likely rules McDaniels out for the remainder of the season.

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski reported on Monday that no surgery will be needed for McDaniels. He added that the timeline for McDaniels' recovery appears "geared entirely toward getting him ready to go for the playoffs."

McDaniels, 25, is averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Timberwolves this season. He's shooting 51% from the field and 42% from three-point range, which are sizeable jumps from last season, when he shot 47% from the field and 33% from beyond the arc.

McDaniel's injury is the latest in a string of big names to go down for the Wolves. Superstar guard Anthony Edwards has missed the team's past six games with inflammation in his right knee. Despite Edwards' absence, the Timberwolves have won four of their last six games. However, without both Edwards and McDaniels on Saturday, the Wolves were rocked by the Pistons in a big loss.

The injury comes at a particularly tough time for Minnesota. Mired in a race for seeding in the middle of the West, the Wolves have fallen three games back of the Lakers for the No. 3 seed in the West. They are now tied with Houston on identical 45-29 records, though the Timberwolves hold the tiebreaker and the No. 5 seed.

The Timberwolves are in for a tricky final eight games, which could see them drop down to the No. 6 seed heading into the postseason. Six of the team's final eight games are against teams currently postseason-bound, including a rematch with the East's No. 1-seeded Pistons on Thursday. However, landing the No. 6 seed may not be all bad for the Wolves.

If Minnesota finished with the No. 6 seed in the West, it would postpone a playoff series with the Thunder until the conference finals. The Timberwolves lost last year's Western Conference finals 4-1 to the Thunder.

Next up for the Timberwolves is a showdown with the Dallas Mavericks on Monday in Texas. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.