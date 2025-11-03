Timberwolves announce update on injured star Anthony Edwards
Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards, who has missed the last four games due to a hamstring strain, has been cleared for "contact basketball activities," the team announced on Monday. He's continuing to progress through the recovery process, and this is a step in the right direction towards his return to action.
"Edwards, who suffered a right hamstring strain on Sunday, Oct. 26 during the Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers game, has been cleared for contact basketball activities," reads the Wolves' statement. "Edwards' game availability will remain as out as he continues to progress through his return-to-play rehabilitation program. Further updates of his progress will be provided when available."
Edwards was seen jogging at the Timberwolves' shootaround in New York City on Monday, ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets.
The initial reports on Edwards' hamstring injury were that he was expected to miss around two weeks. On the conservative side of things, that seemed to put him in line to miss eight games (nine, including his very brief stint before getting hurt against the Pacers) and return on Nov. 14 against the Kings.
This update makes it seem like Edwards has a chance to be back in action sooner than that. He's out on Monday in Brooklyn and seems unlikely to play in Wednesday's marquee showdown with the Knicks at Madison Square Garden (though never say never). But could he return as soon as Friday night against the Jazz in Minneapolis?
After that, the Wolves have a back-to-back in Sacramento and Utah on Sunday and Monday. Then they have three full days off before the game against the Kings on the 14th.
Edwards averaged 36 points per game in Minnesota's first two contests of the season. He's looking to shake off this injury quickly and resume his pursuit of MVP contention in the 2025-26 campaign. But given his importance to the Timberwolves and the weakness of this current stretch of their schedule, there's no reason to rush him back before he's 100 percent.
Including the Pacers game where he played just three minutes, the Wolves have gone 2-2 without Edwards. They bounced back from a loss to the Nuggets and a last-second loss to the Lakers with a road win over the Hornets on Saturday. They should have a great shot at another win on Monday night against the 0-6 Nets.
Julius Randle and Jaden McDaniels, among others, have stepped up their offensive production with Edwards on the sideline.