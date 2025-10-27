Anthony Edwards to miss multiple games with hamstring injury, insider says
Timberwolves superstar guard Anthony Edwards will miss two weeks with a right hamstring strain, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
Edwards left Sunday night's home opener against the Pacers after just three minutes with what the team called hamstring tightness. Despite some optimism from teammates that it wasn't anything significant, further evaluation must have revealed the strain.
This is a significant early-season blow for the Wolves. Edwards scored 41 points in their season-opening win over the Trail Blazers, then had 31 in a loss to the Lakers on Friday. The two-time second-team All-NBA selection will now miss a decent chunk of time as he heals up.
Looking at the Wolves' schedule, if Charania's estimate of two weeks is accurate, Edwards would likely miss the following eight games:
- Monday 10/27 vs. Nuggets
- Wednesday 10/29 vs. Lakers (Luka Doncic and LeBron James also out)
- Saturday 11/1 at Hornets
- Monday 11/3 at Nets
- Wednesday 11/5 at Knicks
- Friday 11/7 vs. Jazz
- Sunday 11/9 at Kings
- Monday 11/10 at Jazz
After that second Jazz game, the Wolves have three days off before hosting the Kings on Friday the 14th. That would appear to be a logical target date for Edwards' return.
The good news? Those eight games aren't exactly against a murderer's row of opponents. The Nuggets and Knicks will be tough, but the other six are against a shorthanded Lakers team, a decent Kings team, and Hornets/Nets/Jazz teams that aren't expected to be good this season.
Update: The Timberwolves announced that Edwards will be re-evaluated in one week, perhaps creating the possibility that he could return sooner than expected.
The Wolves still have a solid amount of firepower with a projected starting lineup of Mike Conley, Donte DiVincenzo, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, as well as Naz Reid, Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Bones Hyland off the bench. Rob Dillingham could factor into the rotation as well once he returns from his fractured nose.
Randle stepped up with 31 points in the Wolves' win over Indiana and is off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season. He has plenty of experience as a No. 1 offensive option in the NBA.
Any amount of time without Edwards is a bummer for the Wolves and a big hit to their chances of winning on any given night. But there appears to be a path for Minnesota to go at least 4-4 or 5-3 without Edwards. It's encouraging that the estimate is two weeks and not multiple months.
Since being drafted first overall in 2020, Edwards has been remarkably durable. Coming into Sunday, he had played in 383 of a possible 402 regular season games (95.3 percent). He's never missed more than 10 games in a season.