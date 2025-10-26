All Timberwolves

Timberwolves are facing a tired, injury-depleted Pacers team on Sunday

The Wolves, on paper, should have a good chance to get a win in their home opener.

Will Ragatz

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at FedExForum.
Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle looks on against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at FedExForum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off of Friday night's disappointing, defense-absent loss to the Lakers in Los Angeles, the 1-1 Timberwolves should have — at least on paper — a pretty good shot at picking up a win in their home opener against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening.

The Pacers are 0-2, playing on the second leg of a back-to-back, and have been hit extremely hard by injuries early this season. They'll be without a laundry list of important players for tonight's game in Minneapolis.

In their season opener against the Thunder on Thursday, the Pacers' starters were Andrew Nembard, Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson. The defending Eastern Conference champions came into this season without superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) and center Myles Turner, who is now on the Bucks. Mathurin and Siakam combined for 68 points in a double-overtime loss to Oklahoma City.

Nembhard got hurt in that game, so James Wiseman entered the starting lineup on Saturday. And late in a 25-point loss in Memphis, the Pacers lost Mathurin — their leading scorer in both games so far — to an injury.

So, here's the list of players the Pacers will be without on Sunday in Minneapolis, all of whom are guards:

  • Tyrese Haliburton
  • Andrew Nembhard
  • Bennedict Mathurin
  • T.J. McConnell
  • Taelon Peter
  • Kam Jones
  • Johnny Furphy

That's nearly Indiana's entire backcourt. The following 11 players are who they'll have available:

  • G Ben Sheppard
  • G Aaron Nesmith
  • G RayJ Dennis
  • G Quenton Jackson
  • F Pascal Siakam
  • F Obi Toppin
  • F Jarace Walker
  • F Isaiah Jackson
  • C James Wiseman
  • C Jay Huff
  • C Tony Bradley

Nesmith, Siakam, Toppin and others can still pose problems for Minnesota. But the Pacers look a lot less dangerous without four key guards (Haliburton, Nembhard, Mathurin, McConnell) and a few depth options as well. It also helps that the Wolves had Saturday to rest and are playing at home, whereas Indiana just played on Saturday.

Anthony Edwards has led the way for Minnesota with 36 points per game over the first two outings. Julius Randle has averaged 22.5, with Jaden McDaniels third at 14 points per night.

The atmosphere at Target Center should be a good one on Sunday. The Wolves will be wearing their Classic Edition black tree-trim uniforms, with a special court to match. They'll also have new theater-style stage lighting that is designed to add to the viewing experience.

It's a 6:00 p.m. CT game on FanDuel Sports Network North.

More Timberwolves coverage

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News