Timberwolves obliterate Jazz in first NBA Cup game of the season
After suffering their largest defeat of the season on Wednesday night against the Knicks, Minnesota responded with its biggest win of the season in a 137-97 thumping over the Jazz at home to open NBA Cup group play.
The Timberwolves got out to a red-hot 15-2 run and never really looked back. They closed the first quarter with a whopping 43-15 first quarter lead. Minnesota's defense suffocated Utah all night, and they held them to only 37.2% shooting as a team.
In his second game back from injury, Anthony Edwards exploded for 37 points in only 26 minutes. He finished the night 12 of 21 from the field, and 7 of 12 from three-point range with five rebounds and one assist. He only had more points in the season opener with 41.
Julius Randle recorded his first triple-double in a Timberwolves uniform on Monday, and he recorded another one on Friday night. He finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in only 26 minutes of play. It was the fastest recorded triple-double in team history since tracking began in 1996-97.
Jaden McDaniels continues to show an improved scoring prowess with 22 points, which is his fourth game with 20 or more points this season. Bones Hyland was the only other Wolves player in double figures with 12 points off the bench, most of which came in cleanup duty.
Minnesota has a huge talent advantage over Utah, and it flexed its muscles right when things tipped off. It was truly a shellacking from start to finish. The Wolves cruised to an easy 137-97 victory.
The Wolves are now 5-4 this season, and 1-0 in NBA Cup group play. Their next regular-season game will be on Sunday against the Kings in Sacramento. Their next NBA Cup game will not be until Nov. 14, which is also against the Kings.