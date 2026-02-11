The Wolves' Other Rookie Big Man is Having a Strong Year in the G League

The Timberwolves' first-round pick in last year's draft, French big man Joan Beringer, has spent most of his rookie season out of Minnesota's rotation but has done some highly encouraging things when he's gotten a chance to play. At just 19 years old, his future looks bright.

And he's not the only 19-year-old rookie center in the organization. After taking Beringer 17th, Tim Connelly and the Wolves drafted 7'3" Australian Rocco Zikarsky at No. 45 overall. It was another upside swing on size and skill for a player who at one point was thought of as a possible lottery pick.

There's no room for Zikarsky on the Timberwolves' current roster, so he's spent the entire season playing for Iowa in the G League while on a two-way deal. And while the level of competition matters, Zikarsky has had a strong first season in the United States. He looks like a player who could have a bright NBA future.

33 games into his G League career, Zikarsky has averaged 23.7 minutes and put up 14 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game. He's shooting 53 percent overall, 33 percent from three, and 77 percent from the free throw line. That three-point percentage isn't elite, but it's rather notable that he's a 7'3" teenage lefty taking over two threes a game. The form on his shot suggests that will be a real part of his game when he makes it to the NBA. His free throw percentage is also encouraging.

Zikarsky has had some outstanding games. He went for 24 points in his third G League game back in November. He had a 23 and 10 game in January. Then 18 points and 20 rebounds about a week later, followed by a 22 and 15 game later in the month. He's hit multiple threes in a game five times. He's blocked three or more shots nine times.

The highlights are as impressive as you might expect for a 7'3" center with mobility and skill. It's a lot of dunks and blocked shots, but he's also able to operate with the ball in his hands, either in the post or on the perimeter.

I like what I’m seeing out of Rocco Zikarsky in the G League so far



a 7’3” Aussie catching lobs, hitting 3s, blocking shots, looking decently comfortable with the ball at 19 years old is going to have a spot in the NBA



2nd round pick at 45 last draft😏

pic.twitter.com/vefci9AnUR — Shea Butter (@ButtaSports) February 11, 2026

Iowa has one more game on Wednesday night before the G League, like the NBA, takes an All-Star break. Zikarsky will be part of the festivities this weekend. He's set to participate in the G League Next Up Game on Sunday in Los Angeles (2:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV).

Zikarsky still has plenty of developing to do before he's ready for the NBA. But he's having about as solid of a rookie season in the G League as the Timberwolves could've hoped.

