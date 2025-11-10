Wolves 'have checked in' with Memphis about Ja Morant, insider says
Minnesota has checked in with the Memphis Grizzlies about the availability of point guard Ja Morant, according to longtime Timberwolves beat reporter Jon Krawczysnki.
"As of right now and talking to people in the organization, they certainly have checked in with Memphis on Ja, and just kind of trying to test the waters a little bit," Krawczynski said Sunday on SiriusXM NBA Radio. "Tim Connelly is one of the most aggressive GMs in the league, so I wouldn't put it past him at all to really kind of consider it and look at it."
That said, nothing is close, according to Krawczynski.
"I don't get the sense that there's anything real close, because one thing [is] that both Tim Connelly and Chris Finch are pretty patient in terms of letting things play out. But I do think, if we get into late December and the Wolves are still kind of treading water and that point guard position still is not solidified and they haven't found ways to mitigate it, I do think that they could explore, at least looking harder at Ja Morant."
Minnesota (6-4) has yet to beat a legitimate contender through 10 games this season. Their wins have come against a feisty Portland team, along with bottom-feeders like the Pacers, Hornets, Nets, Jazz, and Kings. They got smoked by the Lakers, Nuggets, and Knicks. Their one other loss was by one point after trailing by 20 points in the second half against the Lakers.
Rebounding and defense have been major flaws, though the point guard situation is also an issue. Not only now, but potentially down the road unless Rob Dillingham blossoms into a starting-caliber floor general.
"They certainly appear to have a need at point guard," Krawczynski opined. "Mike Conley has been solid, but he's [38] years old. Rob Dillingham has yet to earn the trust of Chris Finch and this coaching staff. He's coming along very slowly. He's 20 years old and he is undersized. There are limitations. He's shown some flashes lately, but still, you wonder about the long-term viability of him as a starting point guard in this league."
Figuring out a fair trade between Minnesota and Memphis is extremely complex, as it might require them giving up Jaden McDaniels or Rudy Gobert (and more) to get Morant. The money simply doesn't work without trading one of them.
McDaniels is playing like Scottie Pippen right now, and the Wolves' defense craters when Gobert isn't on the floor. They don't have a legitimate backup center unless they want to play 18-year-old rookie Joan Beringer 25-30 minutes a night.
In the end, Morant might be the crown jewel option at point guard. But Minnesota's roster construction and salaries might force them to look elsewhere before the Feb. 5 trade deadline.
"If there's a dynamic point guard available and they have a big hole that they have determined that needs to be addressed, you can bet that Tim Connelly's going to be looking into it," Krawczynski said. "Nothing concrete right now, but it's definitely something to watch closely over the next weeks and months as this plays out here for the Wolves."