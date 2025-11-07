Zach Lowe's fake Timberwolves trade for Trae Young is a doozy
He doesn't think it will ever happen, but Zach Lowe came up with a fake Timberwolves trade that is, at a minimum, very interesting. His idea: Minnesota sends Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels to the Atlanta Hawks for Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis.
"The challenge with Minnesota making a big, big trade, because I do think they're going to try and upgrade their guard rotation at some point, and I think the likelihood is it lands in something small, more marginal, because they still have Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle," Lowe said. "That's the centerpiece of their team. What is the big salary going out that this other team is so hungry to get, that they're willing to upend their own roster, or even exchange their own problem for?"
Young would give Minnesota a long-term fixture at point guard, while Porzingis would help offset the MASSIVE defensive loss of Gobert and McDaniels, who are the Wolves' two best defenders.
"Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis for Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels, plus a little filler. It's an insane trade. I don't think anybody does that trade. I think both sides think picks need to be coming to them," Lowe reasoned.
"It's just interesting because I get Porzingis to replace Gobert. I have to give up McDaniels, which is the selling point for me if I'm the Hawks. If I'm the Hawks, I'm taking on a lot of long-term money for a lot of expiring money. I don't know if I want to do that, particularly for Gobert. There's interesting framework there."
It's one thing to dream up a fake trade, but another to make it work. We've found a way, though it would require Minnesota also sending the Hawks Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham.
In this hypothetical, the Wolves solve their point guard problem while getting worse on defense and not doing anything to help their rebounding issues. That said, the starting five could be electric with Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Donte DiVincenzo or Naz Reid, Julius Randle, and Kristaps Porzingis.
All five starters, no matter if DiVincenzo or Reid is the fifth starter, would be a three-point threat.
The backups would feature Reid or DiVincenzo as the sixth man, along with Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark, and Bones Hyland. Would rookie Joan Beringer eventually be able to bolster depth in the front court?
Young is signed through next season before he'll be set for a massive contract extension. Porzingis's money would come off the books to free up cap space, and the Wolves, if they hit on Beringer in the draft, would have a cheap big man in the starting lineup by the time the Wolves have to give Young a raise.
Like Lowe said, it probably won't happen. But it's an idea that could catch the eye, if it hasn't already, of a big-game hunting president of basketball operations like Minnesota's Tim Connelly.