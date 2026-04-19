Overreaction or Real Concern? Breaking Down the Timberwolves' Game 1 Loss

The Timberwolves lost Game 1 of their first-round series against the Nuggets on Saturday, 116-105. It's easy to overreact and think the sky is falling after any postseason loss. Let's break down the Wolves' outlook.

The good

The Nuggets were supposed to win Game 1. They were overwhelming -350 betting favorites to win the series, and the odds have shifted to -600 after Saturday's game. Any realistic fan understood the Wolves leaving Denver with just one win would be a huge accomplishment, and they still have another chance on Monday.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) dribbles the ball up the court during the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Denver had favorable officiating on Saturday, as Jamal Murray made more free throws (16) and the Wolves' entire roster (14). Anthony Edwards was clearly not at his best with just 22 points, Julius Randle struggled, Naz Reid was almost nonexistent, and Minnesota still stuck with the Nuggets for the majority of the game. It's easy to think that with a few changes, Game 2 will be a different story.

The bad

In the same way that Minnesota didn't play its best game, Denver was also sloppy. The Wolves jumped out to a 10-point lead after the first quarter, and Aaron Gordon picked up three fouls. It was a golden opportunity to extend their lead, but that did not happen. The Nuggets were out of sync and the Timberwolves didn't capitalize. There's a scenario where that was their chance to steal a game on the road, and they fumbled it.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The ugly

It didn't really feel like Nikola Jokic was at his best on Saturday, but he still finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. It was an effortless triple-double and a reason why he's considered one of the best basketball players in the world. Rudy Gobert had a great game on both ends of the floor, and it really didn't matter.

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) walks off the court after a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Basketball is obviously a team game, but it sometimes just comes down to whoever has the best player on the floor. Edwards is going to need to play a heck of a lot better to contend with the level that Jokic is playing at right now.

The Nuggets were significant betting favorites in this series for good reason. They have a complete roster, and they ended the regular season on a 12-game win streak. The Timberwolves' chances of winning the series were always going to be slim, and Saturday's game backed up that notion. Denver is a juggernaut right now, and the Wolves might just not have an answer.