Game 1 Loss Shows Timberwolves Are in for a Dogfight Against Nuggets

Game 1 between the Nuggets and Timberwolves was an absolute dogfight, and Minnesota was handed a 116-105 loss. Here are five key takeaways from Saturday's showdown in Denver.

Disastrous third quarter

The Wolves were tied with Denver at halftime, 62-62, but they came out of the locker room completely out of sync. The Nuggets won the third quarter 29-17, and they held Anthony Edwards to just four points in the period. Minnesota didn't have an answer for anything the Nuggets threw their way. The Wolves didn't go down without a fight in the fourth quarter, but a poor third quarter was simply too much to overcome.

Failing to capitalize on hot start

The Timberwolves came out with something to prove, and they jumped out to a 33-23 lead after 15 minutes. They looked like the more physical team, and that was evident when Aaron Gordon picked up his third foul with 1:32 left in the first quarter. It was a prime opportunity for Minnesota to step on the gas and completely take over the game, but that did not happen. Chris Finch opted for a full bench lineup to end the quarter, and Denver slowly chipped away at the lead. It felt like a huge missed opportunity in Game 1 on the road, when Minnesota certainly had some momentum.

Questionable officiating

Officiating is always a hot topic during playoff basketball, and Saturday was no different. Things got off to a questionable start when Jaden McDaniels was given a flagrant foul after Jamal Murray landed on his foot. Denver proceeded to have a massive 33-19 advantage in free-throw attempts, and Murray had 19 free-throw attempts himself. It looked like they had a bit of home cooking with some favorable calls throughout the game.

I thought it was the playoffs? Lol pic.twitter.com/Qx5aj4qx12 — K👁🌲🐺🌲 (@Kgformvp211) April 18, 2026

Edwards' health

Edwards entered Saturday's game with a questionable tag with maintenance for his right knee injury that bothered him and caused him to miss time late in the season. He certainly didn't look 100% healthy during Game 1, and his substitution pattern was impacted. He finished with 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 blocks, but it looked like he struggled to reach the second or third gear all game. He made just 7 of 19 shots, including two of his nine threes.

Rudy Gobert's defense on Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves fans are well aware of the discourse surrounding Gobert's defense in the postseason, and he will have his hands full this series as the primary defender on Jokic. You cannot really stop Jokic; you can only hope to slow him down. Jokic looked like the best player in the world with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists, but Gobert battled and played a role in Jokic having five turnovers. Rudy also did an encouraging job with an impressive offensive performance himself, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Game 2 is Monday night at 9:30 p.m. central.