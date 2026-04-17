Wolves-Nuggets Series Predictions from the Timberwolves On SI Staff

The best, most fascinating first-round series in the NBA playoffs is the 3 vs. 6 Western Conference matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves, which begins on Saturday afternoon in the Mile High City.

On paper, this series has everything. There's a real history and rivalry; these teams are meeting for the third time in four postseasons and have played 28 total games in the last four seasons. They've been very evenly matched, with a 14-14 split in those meetings and a 1-1 split in playoff series. There are superstars in Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards, All-Star second options in Jamal Murray and Julius Randle, and so many other talented players filling out the rotations. There are X-factors and strategic questions galore.

The Nuggets, backed by the NBA's best offense, are the clear favorites in the series. But Edwards and the Wolves, who have been to the conference finals two years in a row, can't be counted out.

So who wins the series? Our staff writers at Timberwolves On SI have made their picks.

Will Ragatz: Wolves in 6

I should just acknowledge, right off of the bat, that this pick is coming more from my heart than my head. With that said, I truly do think the Wolves have a much better chance to win this series than the betting odds would suggest. This Minnesota group had an inconsistent regular season but has shown the ability to flip the switch and beat the best teams in the league. They're fairly healthy and have always played the Nuggets closely.

For this prediction to become reality, Anthony Edwards has to have another incredible playoff series. Julius Randle has to play well offensively and make Nikola Jokic work a bit on the other end. Jaden McDaniels has to be aggressive on offense. Naz Reid, Ayo Dosunmu, and Bones Hyland have to hit their shots and bring energy off the bench. All of those things are very possible. The Nuggets are a great team, but Peyton Watson's injury is legitimately significant; he's arguably their best perimeter defender and a 15 PPG scorer.

This will be a 2-2 series when the Wolves stun the Nuggets in Game 5 in Denver and then close it out at Target Center in Game 6.

Joe Nelson: Wolves in 5

If you think Denver is going to roll over Minnesota, you're an insane person. Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Ayo Dosunmu. Come. On. Man. This isn't rocket science. The Wolves are a freaking juggernaut that coasted through the regular season with lackluster effort plaguing them at times. If you think those subpar efforts will happen in the playoffs, you need a lobotomy. These guys are set to bring it at full force, and when the Wolves are playing hard, they're a monster with sharp teeth and claws, and they'll swallow the Nuggets whole.

Wolves fans who don't think this team will go on a third consecutive deep playoff run are once again experiencing a trauma response caused by decades of losing. Reality check: It ain't 2010, and we've come a long way from the Wesley Johnson, Luke Ridnour, and Martell Webster days. Ant-Man shines, Ayo dimes, Joker whines, Wolves in five.

Tony Liebert: Nuggets in 7

The Nuggets are favored in this series for good reason. Offseason additions of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Cameron Johnson have upgraded their roster, but the health of ascending wing Peyton Watson is in serious question. The Wolves are entering this series banged up in their own right with a handful of injuries near the end of the regular season. The familiarity between these two teams makes me think we're in for a closer series than the public thinks.

Ultimately, Minnesota might not have what it takes to slow down Nikola Jokic for a seven-game series, and home court could be the difference.

Jonathan Harrison: Wolves in 7

The Wolves will need to find an answer to their Jokic problem if they want to advance. It’s a no-brainer, but this series will come down to whether they can slow down Nikola Jokic at all. In four games against the Wolves this season, Jokic is averaging a pretty remarkable 35/15/11 triple-double. Minnesota has had no answer, whatsoever, for the three-time MVP this season.

Sure, Ant’s health and Minnesota picking up its slumping offense will also be key. However, nothing is more important for the Wolves over the next couple weeks than forcing Denver to find a different answer than Jokic. If they can’t do that, then for the first time in three years, the Wolves will be sent packing in the first round. This series has the feeling of coming down to the last bucket. I think the Wolves can figure out something to slow Jokic down just enough to squeak through to the next round.