Ranking Timberwolves' 3 Newest Signings by Chances to Stick Around

This week, training camp begins for the Minnesota Timberwolves. It will be the team's first look at the new additions to the roster, LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga, among others, and an opportunity to start homing in on what this team will look like come the start of the regular season next month.

The preseason is expected to be anything but boring, as the Wolves, for the first time in years, have made large changes to their roster and starting lineup following getting blown out of the Playoffs for the third year in a row, this time to the San Antonio Spurs.

Before all of the fun begins, the Timberwolves added three new players, Norchad Omier, Drew Timme, and KJ Martin, to their training camp roster. All three will have an opportunity to prove themselves early in camp and hope to grab the team's final roster spot or uproot one of the current two-way players.

3. Norchad Omier

Omier went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft after a sensational college career. He started at Arkansas State and then went to the University of Miami, where he was a key part of their 2023 Final Four team. Omier wrapped up his collegiate career with Baylor in 2025.

Across five college seasons, Omier averaged 15.3 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game, leading the country in that category in 2021, 2022, and 2025. Omier spent most of his rookie season in the G League, eventually making it up with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he played in six games sprinkled across March and April.

Omier's path to sticking on the Wolves roster is proving he can defend and rebound at a high level, two things he did well in college and in the G League. At just 6'7", Omier will have to show he plays bigger than his listed height or likely spend next season down with the Iowa Wolves or with another organization.

Omier getting Minnesota's final roster spot is almost certainly out of the question, but he could replace Enrique Freeman, who only played in four games last season for the Timberwolves, as the team's third two-way contract.

2. Drew Timme

Timme is a similar story to Omier. Timme was a college star at Gonzaga, averaging 17.2 points per game across four seasons. He led all of college basketball in scoring and field goal percentage twice, was a consensus All-American three times, and led his team to the national title game in 2021.

After going undrafted in the 2023 Draft, Timme bounced around the G League before finally breaking through with the Brooklyn Nets in 2024-25. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played in 27 games.

Timme could be an option to provide the Timberwolves power forward depth. He doesn't project to be a particularly valuable defensive player, but Timme's offensive game could be something that catches Minnesota's eye. The main area Timme will need to improve is his three-point shot, as it only went in 17.2 percent of the time last season in the G League.

Like Omier, Timme is likely fighting for a two-way spot with the Wolves. Given Timme's slightly higher level of NBA experience, he probably has the leg up over Omier coming into training camp to potentially land a two-way spot with Minnesota.

1. KJ Martin

The beginning of KJ Martin's NBA career looked bright. After getting selected No. 52 overall by the Houston Rockets, Martin, the son of former NBA star Kenyon Martin, averaged 10.5 points per game over his first three seasons for a Rockets team that was rebuilding following the departure of James Harden.

It wasn't just empty stats that often come from playing on a bad team; Martin scored efficiently during his time in Houston. He shot 54.5 percent from the field, including 63.6 percent on two-pointers, with most of his shots coming at the rim.

The Rockets traded Martin to the Clippers during the 2023 offseason, where Martin's NBA career slowly began to fade. His defensive impact began to decline and he was unable to show further offensive development beyond his pure athleticism.

Martin was quickly traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, being sent out in the deal that sent Harden from Philly to the Clippers. The 76ers traded Martin to the Detroit Pistons, who immediately re-routed him to the Utah Jazz. Before the start of last season, the Jazz waived Martin, who spent the year overseas, playing with the Ningbo Rockets in China.

Martin is now back in the NBA, at least briefly, as he tries to earn a spot on Minnesota's crowded roster. While the Wolves do have an open roster spot and could open up another one down the line, Martin would have to prove a lot to receive a full-time contract over a two-way spot.

Out of the three players the Wolves signed, though, Martin has by far the most upside. If he can show an increased level of defense and rebounding and combine that with his athleticism and ability to get to the rim on offense, he might work himself into the Wolves' future plans.

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