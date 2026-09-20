Timberwolves' Strong Potential Future Is Being Overlooked

The Minnesota Timberwolves completely reoriented their roster this offseason. They sent out Naz Reid and Julius Randle for LaMelo Ball and signed Ayo Dosunmu to a new five-year, $112 million contract.

The Wolves have put together one of the most talented rosters that is well set up to compete for many seasons to come. While they will still have moves to make next offseason, the core of the team that includes Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Ball, and Dosunmu is all under contract for at least the next three seasons.

The combination of having one of the best rosters, a salary cap sheet that doesn't get truly expensive until the summer of 2029, and a front office that has proven to be adept at navigating this second apron era gives the Timberwolves one of the best three-season outlooks in the NBA.

Not everyone agrees with that assessment. This week, ESPN released its NBA Future Power Rankings and put the Timberwolves 16th, giving them a below-average standing in team management, remaining draft capital, salary cap situation, and market size.

While their draft capital ranking of 30th and market size position of 20th are fair, putting Wolves management at 16th best and their salary cap situation at 26th are both curious choices, to say the least.

Why Timberwolves' future is bright beyond this season

Over the past few seasons, Tim Connelly and the Wolves front office have adeptly prevented their roster from getting stuck without transactional flexibility or from being swallowed whole by the second apron.

After trading for Rudy Gobert before the current CBA was finalized, the Wolves found themselves immediately pushed up against the new second apron, something that is now viewed as a sort of hard cap.

Instead of running it back after possibly the best season in franchise history in 2024, Connelly traded franchise pillar Karl-Anthony Towns in a move that was less than popular locally. Now, with the flip of Randle and Reid for Ball, the Wolves have paid off the risk associated with moving away from the now-champion Towns.

With their moves this offseason, the Connelly and the Wolves have completed their multi-year journey of rebalancing the salaries on their roster. Now, with the core of their team under multi-year contracts, Minnesota has a three-season runway to compete at the highest level while continuing to improve their team around the margins.

While there have been some whiffs by the Wolves' front office, most notably trading an unprotected first-round pick for Rob Dillingham, they have set the Wolves up with an incredibly talented roster that has plenty of future salary cap flexibility to keep the team intact for many years.

ESPN also underestimates the Timberwolves, putting them ninth-best in the NBA. Minnesota has been one of the most successful teams of the past three seasons and, with the acquisition of Ball, can transform into a true championship contender if the former All-Star point guard can stay healthy.

ESPN's opinion of the Wolves seems to be in-line with the national perspective at-large. There is skepticism around Ball's durability and his fit with the team, the lack of draft capital, which makes people believe Minnesota is "all-in," and possibly people are just overlooking a previously wayward Timberwolves franchise.

The best part of training camp beginning next week, and the preseason followed by the regular season after that, is that soon enough everyone will be able to see whether or not the Wolves will be able to live up to their lofty standards.

The NBA offseason can feel incredibly long, even for a team like the Timberwolves, who played an extra month of basketball by making it to the second round. Now, the light at the end of that tunnel is here.

Retrospective will give way to highlights, social media hype videos will be replaced with actual game film review, and everyone will finally get to see if Edwards, Ball, and the rest of the Timberwolves' young core can prove the doubters wrong.

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