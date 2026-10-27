Rudy Gobert Is Facing a Real Timberwolves Test Due to New Faces

Until he hits a three-pointer, what Rudy Gobert does on the court isn't overly shocking, new, or jaw-dropping. But it's effective, and it's also what's made Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch tab him as the ultimate floor-raiser.

When the top offensive options aren't working on the floor and shots aren't falling, it's Gobert who's there to maximize mistakes from the Wolves' opponent that evening and make everyone's job easier on defense. This style of play has also led to notable crescendos with the Wolves: one of which his 27-point, 24-rebound effort in Game 5 of the 2025 playoffs to lead his team over the Los Angeles Lakers in an elimination game.

But what Gobert did before to raise the floor of his team came mostly without the ball in his hands. With LaMelo Ball now in the fold, and off to a fast start as the Wolves point guard, Gobert now finds himself in a situation where he must find ways to handle the ball in rolling to the basket, lob situations, and easy one-dribble lay-ins—or the high floor previously brought to the team might get slightly lower.

Rudy Gobert needs to adapt to maximize Timberwolves' new look

Monday night's back-to-back was an early-season example of the ways Gobert is being challenged by this new-look group.

Coming into a game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a short travel day from their game the night before, the Wolves were not their boisterous selves. LaMelo Ball turned the ball over seven times, and the offense stagnated at times with Edwards taking on a large offensive load en route to 47 points.

But plenty of opportunities on the floor opened up for Gobert, especially with two much-anticipated three point attempts.

Rudy Gobert last night



0/9 FG

0/2 3PT pic.twitter.com/liK2NuAYN4 — Underdog (@Underdog) October 27, 2026

Yet, in the form of wide-open layups and LaMelo Ball alley-oops that were begging to be finished, Gobert either would go on to cause a turnover or miss a basket that he simply should be able to convert on. He would end the night an uncharacteristic 0-9 from the field (0-7 from inside the perimeter) and a pair of turnovers, with a handful of other team turnovers coming at the expense of fumbling the ball.

Every player has bad nights. But specifically for Gobert, as someone this team relies on to cause mistakes rather than commit easy ones, Monday night serves as an example of the added variability to what can come of the Wolves' center this year.

Gobert has said before many times that he wants more offensively—to get the ball in the flow of the offense, for others to make the right play around him. At this time last season, Gobert received 78 passes after four games. So far this year, he's received 90.

Monday night's loss was far from a sole responsibility of Gobert. Players had off nights and fellow floor-raiser Jaden McDaniels missed plenty of opportunities to get more involved in the game, instead fouling out.

But the Wolves' elder statesman will have more opportunities on offense this season. That's a real thing, not just a talking point with the new point guard in town. And how does it look in the grander scheme of a brand new roster still navigating each other during a fast start?

With added offensive bandwidth for Gobert comes the responsibility to make the right play, convert when needed, and not take any hits to his game, or Minnesota suffers. That was apparent on Monday.

For Gobert moving forward, added offensive responsibility could mean higher variability in performance if he can't quite figure out the new normal on offense. That's a concern, as a source of the team's strong floor cannot also be a source for costly mistakes in obvious converting situations.

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