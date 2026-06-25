Salary Cap Implications of Wolves' LaMelo Ball Trade — and What's Next?

Well that was fast. Not even 12 hours after rumors popped up on Wednesday night, a blockbuster trade went down that makes LaMelo Ball the new point guard of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hornets agreed to send Ball and Josh Green to the Wolves in exchange for Naz Reid, a 2033 first-round pick, three first-round pick swaps, and three second-round picks on Thursday morning.

All kinds of analysis can and will be done on what this trade means for Minnesota, the risks and upside involved in landing Ball, the difficulty of moving on from a beloved player in Reid, and so much more. But for now, let's focus on the financial element of the move and what might be coming next for Tim Connelly and the Timberwolves.

The key thing to note, as has been reported by Dane Moore and several others, is that this trade is an expansion of Monday's trade that sent Julius Randle to Brooklyn. Randle and Reid depart Minnesota, while Ball and Green come in. The combined salaries are very close.

What does that mean? It means some of the things we thought were true about the Wolves' cap situation after the Randle deal are no longer true. They don't have a $33 million traded player exception for Randle. They're now projected to be over the luxury tax once again, which means they'll no longer have access to the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which seemed to be the case prior to the Ball news.

This big multi-team trade, because it involves aggregating salaries, hard-caps the Wolves at the second apron. As things stand, they're somewhere around the first apron level. They have 11 players on their roster, including Ayo Dosunmu and rookie Isaiah Evans, which means they need to fill four roster spots while staying under the second apron.

One way to do that would be to simply sign restricted free agent Jaylen Clark and three minimum-salaried players. But that would leave the Wolves awfully thin at power forward after trading away Randle and Reid. Jaden McDaniels would be the starting four in that world, with some minimum-salary veteran (Kyle Anderson?) as the backup.

The other, perhaps more likely possibility, is that Connelly and the Wolves aren't done making moves. Green, who is a career 39 percent three-point shooter, could stick around in Minnesota as a rotation player, but the roster might make more sense if his $14.7 million contract is re-routed for a bigger body who can play the four. Or currently-injured Donte DiVincenzo ($12.5 million) could be moved for a frontcourt addition. There's a lot of overlap in the size and skills of DiVincenzo, Green, and the newly-drafted Evans.

Of course, the Wolves now have basically no draft assets they can throw into an additional trade that brings them a power forward, so Connelly may have to include someone like Terrence Shannon Jr. if he wants to pursue a high-quality four.

Stay tuned. There are a lot of moving pieces here, and it feels very possible that Connelly isn't done making moves as he looks to build the Wolves' roster around Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball.