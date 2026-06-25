Wolves Select Isaiah Evans With 33rd Pick in NBA Draft: Instant Grade

With the 33rd overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves have selected Duke guard/wing sharpshooter Isaiah Evans.

The Wolves acquired this pick from the Brooklyn Nets when they sent Julius Randle and the 28th pick in a salary-shedding move earlier this week. It'll be interesting to see the exact contract details, but Evans will be on a more team-friendly deal as the 33rd pick than if he was taken at the end of the first round.

Evans, 20, was projected by many to be taken in the first round on Tuesday. He was in attendance in the green room but was not selected with any of the first 30 picks, which will undoubtedly serve as motivation as he begins his NBA career. He's landed in a promising spot, considering the Wolves have a need for an impact shooter while Donte DiVincenzo recovers from his Achilles injury.

A two-year player at Duke, Evans averaged 6.8 points in a bench role as a freshman and then jumped up to 15 points a game as a starter during his sophomore season. He shot 36 percent from deep last season but was at 41 percent as a freshman. An All-ACC selection, Evans scored at least 20 points for the Blue Devils nine times in 2025-26.

Instant grade: A

I love this pick from the Wolves. It's hard to do much better at No. 33 overall than landing a player like Evans, who has first-round talent and should slot right in as a contributor on a perennial playoff team.

The first thing that jumps out about Evans is his deep range and marksmanship as a 6'6" guard. He's excellent at moving without the ball and hitting shots off of the catch, which is one of the main things he'll be asked to do in the NBA. He has a high release and excellent mechanics, and he's capable of hitting difficult contested shots.

Evans also can do more than just shoot threes. As a sophomore, he developed his ability to drive off of closeouts and get to the rim. He's a former five-star high school recruit who has the ceiling to be a multifaceted scorer, not a pure three-point specialist.

Evans needs to continue to develop his all-around game and get stronger — he's slim at just 186 pounds — in order to be an effective defender in the NBA. But his growth from year one to year two at Duke suggests there's a good chance that will happen.

The Wolves are also scheduled to make the penultimate pick in the draft at No. 59 overall later on Wednesday night.