A Surprising LaMelo Ball Worry Has Emerged for Timberwolves

Halloween night was a house of horrors for Timberwolves point guard LaMelo Ball as he scored just ten points on 2-for-10 shooting, along with five turnovers. Ball played just 20 minutes, fouling out late in the fourth quarter in the Wolves' 121-111 loss to the Spurs.

The inability to avoid fouls has surprisingly been the most detrimental aspect of Ball's game through seven games. Ball has committed 30 fouls so far this season, including four or more in all but one game. He has only played 30 or more minutes in just one game, largely due to the constant foul trouble.

Ball has had a couple of solid performances, most recently on Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, but his performance has overall been lacking.

LaMelo adjusting to new defensive system

Ball, through the first seven seasons of his career, averaged three fouls per game. The spike to 4.3 per contest early on with Minnesota could just be a small sample size, but Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch offered his explanation for why Ball has had foul issues so far in the young season.

"I think it’s just a calibration to our style of defense," Finch said earlier this week about Ball's fouling problem. "Being a bit more physical, understanding how to do that smartly. I’ve been very pleased with his defensive effort and everything he’s been trying to do there, but sometimes it’s just maybe too aggressive unnecessarily."

The Timberwolves' defensive scheme for their perimeter players centers around having Rudy Gobert as their rim-protecting center. Their guards are able to play ball-handlers aggressively and take a few more risks, knowing Gobert is back by the rim to cover almost all mistakes.

That defensive philosophy is a far cry from Ball's time with the Hornets, where he gained a reputation as a poor defensive player. While the effort and understanding of the new scheme have been there for Ball, he has just not been able to find the right balance between being aggressive and fouling an opponent.

It's not surprising there has been an acclimation process with Ball and his new team. While many would have expected the main struggle to be turnovers, as Ball had another five of those against the Spurs, it makes sense that the defensive side of the floor will take time to figure out as well.

Following the game against the Spurs, Finch reiterated that Ball will need to work through this issue of taking himself out of games with fouls, but also mentioned that the whistle he has been getting has played a factor.

Finch on LaMelo: “He’s gotta get through it … But to be fair they’re fouling him all over the floor. They got their hands on him, they’re holding him, they’re riding him off his line. At the other end, he’s being whistled for a bunch of touch fouls.” — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) November 1, 2026

With Edwards out for an extended period, it is understandable, to some extent, that Ball has had some issues. The plan was for Edwards and Ball to relieve the pressure on one another, and now all of that focus is on Ball, making his life on the court much more difficult.

Still, the Timberwolves need a much better version of Ball than the one they've gotten. The Wolves need more efficient scoring to make up for Edwards's absence, far fewer turnovers, and, most importantly, no more foul trouble so Ball can stay on the floor as much as possible.

All this time, up and down from the bench with foul trouble, has appeared to throw Ball's offensive game for a loop. In the games most affected by his foul trouble, Ball's playmaking reads have been a step behind, which has led to turnovers, and his three-point shot has largely been out of rhythm.

When Ball has been on the court for his full allotment of minutes, the Wolves' offense, with or without Edwards, has been a well-oiled machine. The ball movement has looked much better than the season prior, and proper floor spacing has been a weapon instead of a weakness.

Ball has shown flashes of brilliance in Minnesota. The first four games with Edwards healthy were especially magical and seemed to prove the Wolves right about their offseason trade.

Now, the Timberwolves need Ball to perform much more consistently, even with his backcourt running mate injured.

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