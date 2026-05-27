A Timberwolves Jersey and Logo Rebrand is Officially Coming Soon

A new era of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball is on its way. Not necessarily in terms of the people involved, although significant roster changes could be coming after a disappointing second-round exit from the playoffs. It'll be a new era in terms of branding and aesthetics, with the team expected to reveal a new primary logo and a new rotation of uniforms in less than two weeks.

On Tuesday, the Wolves posted an image on social media with a date: June 7th, 2026. The font of the giant 6 and 7 on the graphic give a pretty good hint of what the post is about. It's been rumored for a while that a Timberwolves uniform rebrand is coming under owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, and this clearly appears to be a confirmation of that.

It looks like the team will be heading back in the direction of the jerseys the franchise first wore from its inception in 1989 until 1996.

These are the franchise's original jerseys:

Timberwolves uniforms 1989-96 | bballjerseys.com

The green and white text outline is the same. The new jerseys will undoubtedly be a bit different, but it seems like this is the general direction the Wolves are going in. They wore throwbacks to that era as their Classic uniforms in 2023-24, and they were a big hit with fans.

Anthony Edwards in 2024 | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We might already know what the Wolves' new logo is going to look like. The account @WolvesMuse on X posted a screenshot of what appears to be a leaked logo from the official NBA app.

The new Timberwolves logo as seen on the NBA app: pic.twitter.com/D8ItPpupb7 — Timberwolves Muse (@Wolvesmuse) May 27, 2026

It'll be interesting to see exactly what the Timberwolves' new uniforms look like. Will they go with white and blue, with green accents, as their primary looks? Will the black trees jerseys remain a major part of the rotation, or perhaps a different black uniform? Will anything Prince-colored be in the mix?

In 1996, the Wolves switched from their original jerseys to the tree-lined look that became iconic during the Kevin Garnett era. They stuck with that look until a rebrand in 2008 and another in 2010. Then in 2017, they rebranded to the primary uniforms they've worn for the last nine years. They've been overdue for another change to their look.

Sunday, June 7th should be an exciting day for Timberwolves fans.

On the court, this will also be a huge offseason for the Wolves, as they have major roster decisions to make, perhaps involving the futures of Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert.